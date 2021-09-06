  1. Fitness
This Bowflex Exercise Bike Just Got a $500 Price Cut in the Labor Day sales

Labor Day is here, and with it come unmatched Labor Day sales on some of the best health and fitness gear, including some great dumbbell deals. There’s nothing like having the convenience and peace of mind of being able to do all your exercise without leaving your home, or even your living room, and today only, Best Buy is offering $501 off the Bowflex C7 Bike. This is an all-in-one cardio and aerobic workout machine, for only $999, a huge drop of more than 30% from its original price of $1,500. Don’t miss out this Labor Day!

This is a bike for someone who wants a thrilling, activated, competitive, and connected experience — similar to Peloton’s offering — at a fraction of the price. What you get with the Bowflex C7 is an indoor biking experience for half the price of a Peloton — giving you all the ease and facility of a touchscreen and connectivity for all your cardio. Get a smooth, soundless ride that combines the tech-savvy and exercise expertise of Bowflex, with coaching technology, custom workouts, and streaming entertainment.

If you are looking for a killer spinning workout that can combine all the low-pressure cardio of cycling with arm weights and more, this could be the ideal stationary bike experience for you. But not only does your Bowflex C7 plug you into a digital world of coaching and workouts, it’s built to connect to popular third-party apps so you can participate in on-demand classes from Peloton. All the Peloton advantages at a fraction of the price (and it works with Zwift, too). And the bike itself is not app-dependent. So once you’ve purchased it, you’re not bound to some subscription service to get your money’s worth; you can always use it for interactive goal-based workouts without paying more. There’s even an Explore the World function that allows users to virtually ride through locales all around the world accompanied by high-definition video on screen.

The C7 bike has an electromagnetic resistance system, an intuitive resistance knob with 100 micro-adjustable resistance levers, and an integrated device holder for your phone or tablet. That means that you can strap in and answer emails, or watch Netflix, Amazon Prime Video,  YouTube, Disney+, or ESPN+, while pursuing your workout, without jumping between screens. Amazing! Don’t get pinned in by Peloton; get more, for way less.

More exercise bike deals

Want to see what else is out there in the world of home fitness? Check out our roundup of the best exercise bike deals, below.

YOSUDA Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike With Ipad Mount

$280 $400
Get fit and healthy at home with the YOSUDA indoor cycling bike, designed for stability with its two-way adjustable, non-slip handlebar and steel frame.
Buy at Amazon

Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike with 6-Month Free Membership

$497 $599
This magnetic resistance exercise bike from Echelon has a maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds and comes with a membership period worth $120 for free.
Buy at Walmart

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rear Belt Drive Indoor Cycling Bike

$599 $700
This exercise bike boasts pulse sensors and a digital monitor that allows you to monitor parameters like speed, cadence, calories burned, time, and distance while you sweat it out.
Buy at Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Bike

$219 $274
What makes this exercise bike worth the buy is its magnetic resistance which can make your workout a light to intense one. Keep cycling and retaining balance with 8 levels of resistance.
Buy at Amazon

SNODE Magnetic Indoor Exercise Bike

$339 $500
Cycling enthusiasts of all levels will benefit from this exercise bike, with its adjustable resistance levels powered by a magnetic resistance system and digital display for added convenience.
Buy at Amazon

JOROTO Belt Drive Indoor Cycling Bike

$400 $470
This adjustable JOROTO cycling bike is perfect for indoor exercises and various workout plans as it offers a silent ride to ensure a quiet household.
Buy Now

