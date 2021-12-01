Walmart is Still Practically Giving Away This Folding Electric Treadmill

Cyber Monday might now be over but there are still some awesome deals hanging around, like this folding treadmill at Walmart. Reduced from $300 to $250, you can snap up the Best Choice Products 800W Folding Electric Treadmill for a limited time only. We say limited. We honestly don’t know. Somehow, this deal is still hanging on long after Cyber Monday has ended so we’re not sure if this is a mistake by Walmart or an ongoing thing. That means if this is the deal for you, you’d be wise to snap it up now to avoid disappointment. You won’t regret it.

The Best Choice Products 800W Folding Electric Treadmill might not quite feature on our look at the best treadmills but there’s still a lot to love here. It continues to offer everything you could need when embarking on one of the best treadmill workouts so you end up much fitter and healthier than before. The fact it’s a folding treadmill is also super convenient if you’re low on spare space. If you have a small apartment, you can still squeeze this treadmill in. Alternatively, if you simply want to make the best of your home gym space, you also don’t have to worry about it getting in the way during your dumbbell routines or similar.

The Best Choice Products 800W Folding Electric Treadmill has all the things you need to help you burn calories, get fitter, and earn the cardio fitness workout you deserve. It has a clear display at the front of the treadmill which offers preset workouts. You can choose from beginner, intermediate and advanced programs. Alongside that, you can tweak the speed to exactly how you want it to be. A choice of five preset speeds including 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 miles per hour means plenty of options for you. It’s possible to track your distance, speed, time, as well as how many calories you’re burning, giving you a great sense of achievement. The handles also let you tweak speed settings, as well as start or stop. There are heart rate sensors too enabling you to see how your heart is performing and whether you’re in a position to push further or not.

To make things even easier to use, the Best Choice Products 800W Folding Electric Treadmill also offers two places to put your bottles or electrical devices so nothing can get in the way of your progress. Ideal if you want to watch a show on a tablet while you run.

The Best Choice Products 800W Folding Electric Treadmill easily folds down with built-in wheels so you can quickly roll it from one room to another without any bother. Able to hold up to 175 pounds with a 14-inch wide belt, it should be ideal for the average runner. If you’re really keen to add cardio to your workout at home and you don’t fancy going outside to do it, this is an ideal and well-priced way to enjoy a run or walk in the safety of your home without any space concerns.

Normally priced at $300, the Best Choice Products 800W Folding Electric Treadmill is down to just $250 at Walmart for a limited time only. Snap it up now while you still can. We can’t guarantee this deal will stick around for long.