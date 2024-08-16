How to build strong legs with the cable machine

Cable machines can help you target your lower body muscles in various ways, promoting total muscle development. Unlike traditional free weights, cable machines provide consistent tension throughout the entire range of motion, which keeps muscle engagement consistent.

If you have your own home cable machine, then these exercises will be easier to do, but they’re just as effective in a gym. Let’s get started!

Can you grow your legs with only cables?

Absolutely! Cable machines are extremely versatile. With different attachments, you can perform a wide variety of exercises, targeting your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves.

According to a study last year, some people say that cable machines grow your muscles faster than lifting free weights, but that’s mostly a myth. However, cable machines do offer a smoother movement that can help prevent injuries, and you can use them to add weight to movements like pulling down or sideways.

How often should you train your lower body?

For optimal results, aim to train your lower body two to three times per week. Prioritize exercises that work your quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. Remember to allow at least a day of rest between sessions; you should always rest for a day between training sessions of the same muscle group.

5 effective lower body exercises

Sissy squats

Sissy squats primarily engage the rectus femoris (quadriceps) and the vastus intermedius. To perform this exercise, attach a bar to the cable machine, place it behind your knees, and lean back into a squat. Focus on the intense quad stretch.

Tips: Use heel wedges for stability and engage your core to maintain proper posture.

Instructions:

Attach a bar to the cable machine at knee level.

Position the bar behind your knees and stand facing the machine.

Lean back into a squat, maintaining tension throughout.

Focus on the stretch in your quads.

Push through your heels to return to the starting position.

Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Step-ups

Step-ups work the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. Attach a handle to the cable at the lowest point and hold it for stability while stepping onto a bench or box.

Tips: Maintain an upright posture and control the movement throughout.

Instructions:

Place a bench or box next to the cable machine.

Attach a handle to the cable at the lowest point.

Grasp the handle in your right hand and step your right foot up onto the bench.

Push through your right heel to come up to standing on the bench. You should feel the resistance of the cable machine in your quad and glute as you do so

Carefully lower back down to the starting position.

Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per side.

Deadlifts

Deadlifts are a popular and effective exercise that targets the hamstrings, glutes, and lower back. Set the pulleys low on the cable machine, then lift them just like lifting free weights.

Tips: Focus on hip extension, keep your core tight, and maintain a neutral spine.

Instructions:

Set the pulleys low on the cable machine and attach a bar.

Place your feet hip-width apart with your toes pointing forward.

Grasp the bar with both hands shoulder-width apart and hinge at the hips, keeping your back straight.

Engage your glutes and hamstrings to come back to standing.

Perform 3 to 4 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

Cable kickbacks

Cable kickbacks emphasize the glutes and hamstrings, and you are able to maintain tension in the cable throughout this exercise. Keep the movement controlled for maximum muscle engagement and better form.

Tips: Squeeze your glutes at the top, and don’t use momentum to pull your leg up.

Instructions:

Attach an ankle strap to the cable and put it at the lowest setting.

Put the strap on your ankle and stand facing the machine.

Hinge forward slightly at the hips, keeping your back straight. With a slight bend in your knee, kick your leg up and back until it is parallel to the floor.

Slowly release your leg back to the starting position before repeating the movement.

Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps per side.

Hip abductions

Hip abductions target the gluteus medius and minimus. You will need to use an ankle strap and lift your leg out to the side, engaging your outer thighs.

Tips: Keep your core stable and focus on the abduction motion.

Instructions:

Attach an ankle strap to the cable and put it at the lowest setting.

Put the strap on your right ankle and stand so your left hip is closest to the machine.

Brace your core, and keep a slight bend in your knee as you lift your right leg out to the side.

Slowly lower it back to the starting position before repeating.

Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side.

What other habits support muscle growth?

Consistency

Aim for two to three leg workouts every week. If you’re not committed, your muscle growth will halt. Figure out how to fit your workouts into your schedule so you’re not scrambling or missing for preventable reasons, and then stick to the plan you made.

Of course, there are exceptions. Don’t push yourself if you’re sick, injured, or have way too much on your plate for a few days. Travel plans will also mess with your workout—don’t sweat it. Just don’t write off everyday misses without a good reason.

Nutrition

Your diet helps you build muscle and helps with recovery, too. Eat a balanced diet that contains lean protein, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Focus especially on protein, which your body uses to repair and grow your muscles. It doesn’t have to be complicated!

Rest and recovery

Taking rest days might feel like a waste, but your body’s most critical growth happens on rest days. When you rest, your muscles repair damage and build back stronger than before. You should take a rest day from all workouts about once a week, but rest each muscle group for at least a day between dedicated sessions. Also, make sure to get plenty of sleep and stretch both after your workouts and on days off.