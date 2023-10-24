 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

A huge Asics running shoe sale just started — 320 pairs from $40

John Alexander
By
Tremaine Emory's Denim Tears x ASICS GEL-MC Plus “Georgia Red Clay" sneakers.
Denim Tears / Denim Tears

When we think of shoe brands, Nike comes first in instant name recognition. At least for most of us. But, if you venture out for a moment, you’ll find that running shoes can easily be dominated by other companies, with brands like Skechers and Asics often leading the way. If you’re looking for a running shoe, perhaps to start trail running as fall mellows out the heat of summer, then check out the big deals on Asics shoes that we’re seeing now. There are pairs of premium running shoes available for as low as $40, with discounts typically running between $25 and $40 or more. This sale includes over 300 pairs of shoes, so tap below to check them out yourself. Alternatively, read up on our favorite lines in the sale.

Why you should shop Asics

Asics shoes are known to be lightweight while still having enough padding to avoid the barefoot running shoes trend in totality. To generalize highly, Asics shoes have thick soles that are simultaneously foamy and solid, additionally having roomy interiors. Until you’ve gone and looked for yourself, it is hard to believe how many individual pairs of shoes are being discounted. If you do have a pet favorite line of Asics, check to see if one of its members is on sale. You’ll likely be delighted at what you find.

Recommended Videos

Rather than attempt to cover each shoe individually, we want to highlight some of the lines most affected by this deal that we also happen to have the most experience with. The Gel-Venture line, for example, bring forth shoes that delightfully skirt the line between running and walking shoes. Their ‘Amplifoam’ bottoms are somehow hard while being springy, and a firm hand can squeeze them no more than a millimeter or two before yielding stops. The Gel-Cumulus, on the other hand, feel entirely tuned to running. They bend exceptionally well near the toes, have the lightness that their name suggests and the coolness as well. Additionally, the color options available for them are striking and bold, especially for men’s shoes.

Related

To find Asics shoes, including those mentioned above, at reduced prices, just tap the button below. We’re finding shoes for as low as $40. You should also know that, in case you find a couple of pairs that you like, buying just one now will give you a discount code for late December, close to Christmas. With the code, you’ll save $20 off any purchase of $75 or more, effectively reproducing the majority of the deals presented today in December. So, don’t hesitate to buy one pair now, just to see how you like the character of Asics shoes.

Editors' Recommendations

John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
One of Nike’s best pairs of road running shoes are 30% off right now
A pair of the Nike Pegasus Turbo, white color.

Now that temperatures are starting to fall you can finally get your run on again. But if you don't have a good pair of running shoes available, then the heat might not be the only excuse you've had to stay off the road. The Nike Pegasus Turbo, already some of the best shoes you can get, are discounted at 30% off while this deal lasts. It takes the $150 shoes down to $105 for a savings of $45. Again, that's only while this deal lasts. So be sure to tap the button below and secure your pair today, or keep reading to see why this deal turned our heads.

Why you should buy a pair of Nike Pegasus Turbos
The Nike Pegasus Turbo are created to go fast while respecting the needs of the environment. To maintain good running quality, the Nike Pegasus Turbo are made light, using strong fibers and foam to keep your feet safe and supported without pulling them down with weight. The base is made with Nike ZoomX foam, which is flexible as you roll your ankle into the next step, but also provides a firm surface to land onto once your stride is complete. Meanwhile, the tops of the Nike Pegasus Turbo are created from breathable fibers that provide for a unique look and comfortable jog. You'll definitely want to keep these shoes clean to show off your new look.

Read more
Bowflex adjustable dumbbells are heavily discounted right now
A man does dumbbell exercises.

For the best dumbbell deals, look no further than Amazon which has a big sale on Bowflex adjustable dumbbells. Considered to be the dumbbells that everyone wants to buy, being able to buy them at a sweet discount makes it that little more achievable. Each is a solid investment as it's so much easier having a set of adjustable dumbbells rather than finding the room (and money) for a number of dumbbells that you're likely to outgrow over time. Take a look below at the highlights of the Bowflex adjustable dumbbells sale to see how you could save.
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell -- $190, was $275
w

Able to replace 15 sets of weights, the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell adjusts from five to 52.5 pounds so there's plenty of flexibility here. A weight selection dial allows you to move between weights in 2.5-pound increments so they grow while your muscles grow just as you'd expect from the best dumbbells around. Well-built, they have a premium grip so they feel good in your hands. They're ideal for switching it up without constantly having to buy new dumbbells.

Read more
Adidas is having a huge sale on running shoes — Save up to 40%
A man wearing Adidas shoes and socks.

For the best running shoe deals, check out Adidas's running shoes sale with up to 40% off some fantastic choice of footwear. Whether you need some new running shoes for the road or some trail running options, there's something here for you. While we recommend clicking through to check out the sale for yourself as there are so many options, we've also picked out a few highlights to help guide you and get you on the right (running) path.

What to shop for in the Adidas running shoes sale
Adidas makes some of the best men's running shoes as well as the best trail running shoes so it's a smart move to buy from the company. Its pedigree is well-established with many major sports stars using its products over the years.

Read more