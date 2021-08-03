  1. Fitness
AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds Prices Slashed at Amazon Today

Figuring out how to start running? A great way to aid your walks, jogs, or runs is to have the right pair of earbuds so that you can lose yourself to your favorite music, podcasts, or audiobooks while you take in some quality exercise time. Right now, Amazon has big discounts on the Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus so you can save between $40 and $50 on these great quality headphones. If you’re looking to keep costs down and listening time up, you’ll be delighted. Let’s take a look at them while stocks last.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) — $119, was $159

Apple AirPods on a white background.

When checking out the best headphones for men, Apple AirPods are often mentioned. Apple AirPods come with a wired charging case but that’s no big inconvenience. Everything about them oozes simplicity thanks to a solid five hours of battery life plus up to an extra 24 hours courtesy of the charging case. They take seconds to pair up with quick access to Siri available by simply saying “Hey Siri,” and simple controls that are a matter of taps or double taps to control the action. They look good, too, and they’re nice and simple to slide into your ear. Straightforward and accessible, Apple AirPods are a reliable purchase option, especially with $40 off right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus — $100, was $150

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus on a white background.

With an older model featuring in our look at the best wireless headphones for running, you know you’re onto a good thing with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus. With 33% off, they’re just $100. For the money, you get an impressive 11 hours of listening time on a single charge with the wireless charging case bumping that up to 22 hours overall. Just three minutes of charging gives you back one hour of playtime which is pretty great for the unorganized amongst us. Another neat feature is Ambient Aware2 which allows you to filter out or in some of the outside world as and when you need it, so you can stay focused on what matters. That’s ideal for when you’re out on a run or if you’re partaking in your daily commute, and want to choose what you listen to in the surrounding world. That’s sure to be a huge help, and they look pretty stylish, too.

