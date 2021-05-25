The Memorial Day sales have started early this year which is awesome news if you want to treat yourself ahead of the long weekend. Right now, for instance, if you’re looking for some new workout earbuds, you’re in luck. The Apple AirPods Pro are on sale at Amazon for just $197. That’s a savings of $52 making it a great time to upgrade your listening wear for when you’re hitting the gym or going out for a run. Apple AirPods of all kinds are always in high demand so expect stock to run low soon. If you want to get in on this great deal, we recommend snapping them up as soon as possible.

The Apple AirPods Pro are Apple’s best earbuds yet. Think of a feature you’d like from your new earbuds and these almost certainly have that. The most significant bonus to Apple AirPods Pro is they have active noise cancelation features. That means you can choose to block out surrounding sounds in favor of what you’re listening to, all at the touch of a button. It’s ideal if you want to zone out and focus on yourself and your music without being interrupted. Want to take in the world again? Switch to transparency mode and you can hear everything again alongside the music or podcast you’re currently listening to.

Alongside that, Apple AirPods also have adaptive EQ. That means the earbuds automatically tune music to the shape of your ear ensuring you get the best sound quality possible every step of the way. A choice of three different soft, tapered silicone tips means you’ll always have a comfortable fit too so you can wear these for longer without any issues.

Finally, other useful features include sweat and water resistance, easy setup with all your Apple devices, plus Siri support. Its wireless charging case also offers more than 24 hours of battery life which is super useful.

Ordinarily priced at $249, these Apple AirPods Pro are down to just $197 as part of Amazon’s early Memorial Day sales. Expect stock to fly out quickly so if you want a pair, act fast. You won’t be disappointed.

