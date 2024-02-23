 Skip to main content
Tom Ford sale: Save on colognes, clothing, and more

Victoria Garcia
By
Make sure your credit card is handy, because here is a deal that you are not going to want to miss. Right now, you can get serious discounts on Tom Ford accessories, apparel, cologne, footwear and more on Gilt. All of these amazing and luxurious products are available with discounts that you don’t see everyday. Click the button below to start browsing. Not sure what to buy? Read about our top picks below.

What you should buy during the Tom Ford sale

In case you haven’t heard, Tom Ford has some of the best designer cologne available for men. Here is a complete guide to Tom Ford cologne, but be sure to check out which scents are on sale. Shop the Noir EDP for $170, the Beau De Jour EDP Spray for $130, the Noir Extreme Eau de Parfum Spray for $140 or the Grey Vetiver Eau de Parfum Spray for $150. Looking for boxers and briefs? This sale is perfect for you. You can purchase boxers for $56 and a two-pack of boxer briefs for $82 in colors such as white, black and gray.

You can never go wrong with a fresh pair of sunglasses from the brand due to their sleek and refined shapes and colors. Browse the Lyle-02 Sunglasses for $140, the Leon Sunglasses for $140, the Marcus Sunglasses for $140, the Aristotle Sunglasses for $300 or the FT0752 Sunglasses for $220. Make sure you know how to clean glasses and sunglasses so you can see clearly and keep your new pair fresh and clean. All of these sunglasses will go great with a crisp Tom Ford t-shirt for $100 that is available in colors including brown, white, gray, black, green, blue and muted pink. Finally, you’ll find a few footwear options such as the Nylon & Leather Sneaker for $458, the Leather Oxford for $585, the Leather & Mesh Sneaker for $671, the Suede-Trim Sneaker for $500 and the Suede Slip-On Sneaker for $498.

All of these basic men’s essentials from Tom Ford are great to have readily available in your home. Whether you are shopping for a new cologne, white sneakers or layering t-shirts, you can find all of these items at a discounted price on Gilt.

