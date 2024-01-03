 Skip to main content
The North Face New Year sale brings jackets from $50 and more

Andrew Morrisey
By
The North Face Renewed

One of the best times of the year to catch some clothing deals for your wardrobe is immediately after the holidays, and today The North Face is leading the charge. North Face has discounts to take advantage of across its clothing lineup, with jackets and other outerwear starting at just $50 and t-shirts going for as little as $15. A range of accessories like gloves, hats, and backpacks are also seeing price drops. All told, nearly 150 products are discounted in the North Face New Years Sale.

Why You Should Shop the North Face New Year Sale

The North Face has been making quality outdoor clothing and styles since the 1960s. It’s known for making some of the best outdoor backpacks over the years, and while it isn’t currently on our list of the best outdoor clothing brands, it’s always a competitor. In the North Face New Year Sale you can keep warm through the winter with price drops on jackets and outerwear. The PolarTec 100 Zip Jacket is the lowest priced of them all, coming at at , while it would regularly cost $100. As well, the Trailwear Fantasy Ridge Jacket is , the Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Vest is , and the Pali Pile Fleece Jacket is .

You can also keep warm this winter with savings on the Arroyo Flannel Shirt. It comes in a lot of color options and is going for . You’ll also find a lot of pants discounted in the North Face New Year Sale. You can add to your style this winter with the Sprag 5-Pocket Slim Leg Pants, which are in the sale. Or if you’re looking for some pants to wear while you’re active, the Alpine Polartec 100 Pants are from their regular price of $90. All sorts of accessories are discounted as well, including the Jester Backpack and the popular Commutr Etip Gloves .

Whether your closet in need of some pants, shirts, or winter warmth, the North Face New Year ale is a good opportunity to grab some savings and ring in the new year. There’s no telling what items will come and go from the sale it progresses, so click over to The North Face and shop while you can.

