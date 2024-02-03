RLX Golf sale: Save on polo shirts, pullovers, and pants

Snapped up great golf club deals and looking for attire to suit your plans? Ralph Lauren has a huge sale on its RLX Golf range with fantastic discounts on polo shirts, pants, pullovers, and much more. As always with such big sales, we recommend tapping the button below and taking a look to see what’s out there for yourself. However, we’re also on hand to make some recommendations of popular items that are likely to appeal to most people. Take a look now before the sale ends very soon.

What to shop for in the RLX sale

Once you’re in ‘golf shape’, you’ll want to look great which is where the helps out a ton. Usually priced at $110, it’s down to $80 so you save $30 on a great-looking shirt. The stretch jersey polo shirt features moisture-wicking properties so you’ll stay cool on the golf course, while its classic fit suits all body types. The short sleeves are tennis tail with the polo collar offering a three-button placket. It’s perfect for playing golf on warmer days.

For something to suit the Ralph Lauren signature style, check out the for $100 reduced from $148. It’s super smooth, made from recycled polyester and has extra stretch for enhanced comfort. Its mock neck offers a quarter-zip placket with a flap at the top for cutting down on chafing. Don it any time the weather starts cooling down and you want a thin layer to keep warm.

To complete the look, check out the for $100, reduced from $148. A classic style comes with moisture-wicking twill that’s woven with recycled polyester. Belt loops and a zip fly all prove convenient while there’s five-pocket styling with a concealed back right zip pocket. They’re perfect for any golfing occasion and they feel great to wear.

These are just some of the items in the RLX Golf sale with many other types of clothing on sale including jackets, shorts, and vests. Whatever you’re thinking of buying, check out the RLX Golf sale to see how you could benefit from great savings and even better clothing. Look sooner rather than later so that the sale still has your size in stock.

