RLX Golf sale: Save on polo shirts, pullovers, and pants

Jen Allen
By
Snapped up great golf club deals and looking for attire to suit your plans? Ralph Lauren has a huge sale on its RLX Golf range with fantastic discounts on polo shirts, pants, pullovers, and much more. As always with such big sales, we recommend tapping the button below and taking a look to see what’s out there for yourself. However, we’re also on hand to make some recommendations of popular items that are likely to appeal to most people. Take a look now before the sale ends very soon.

What to shop for in the RLX sale

Once you’re in ‘golf shape’, you’ll want to look great which is where the helps out a ton. Usually priced at $110, it’s down to $80 so you save $30 on a great-looking shirt. The stretch jersey polo shirt features moisture-wicking properties so you’ll stay cool on the golf course, while its classic fit suits all body types. The short sleeves are tennis tail with the polo collar offering a three-button placket. It’s perfect for playing golf on warmer days.

For something to suit the Ralph Lauren signature style, check out the for $100 reduced from $148. It’s super smooth, made from recycled polyester and has extra stretch for enhanced comfort. Its mock neck offers a quarter-zip placket with a flap at the top for cutting down on chafing. Don it any time the weather starts cooling down and you want a thin layer to keep warm.

To complete the look, check out the for $100, reduced from $148. A classic style comes with moisture-wicking twill that’s woven with recycled polyester. Belt loops and a zip fly all prove convenient while there’s five-pocket styling with a concealed back right zip pocket. They’re perfect for any golfing occasion and they feel great to wear.

These are just some of the items in the RLX Golf sale with many other types of clothing on sale including jackets, shorts, and vests. Whatever you’re thinking of buying, check out the RLX Golf sale to see how you could benefit from great savings and even better clothing. Look sooner rather than later so that the sale still has your size in stock.

Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
The best Canada Goose alternatives: Moose Knuckles, Moncler, and more
A man wearing a Canada Goose parka jacket.

Canada Goose has a great reputation for its fantastic winter clothing range. For anyone looking for the perfect outfit for winter travel, you’ll likely be considering a Canada Goose jacket. However, if you’re not a fan of its style or you’re looking for something a little more affordable or simply different, what do you do? No problem! There are some great options out there and we’ve picked out the best Canada Goose alternatives around including big-name brands like Moose Knuckles, Mackage, and Moncler, along with some more affordable choices too. Take a look below at what we have in mind.
Moose Knuckles

Using the motto, “We build Canadian know-how, grit and heritage into every fibre, stitch and zipper” instantly gives you insight into what to expect from Moose Knuckles. The firm is all about providing you with coats and parkas that can handle extreme weather conditions while still looking super fashionable when you’re traipsing around big cities. The company is built on the belief it makes the “leanest, toughest, and most luxurious sportswear in the world” being a family business, first and foremost. Its coats aren’t cheap, being on a par with Canada Goose and often over $1,000 for a coat but it’s a great way to inject style into your warm wear while keeping everything practical as well.

The North Face New Year sale brings jackets from $50 and more
Smiling person in a North Face beanie and winter coat outdoors.

One of the best times of the year to catch some clothing deals for your wardrobe is immediately after the holidays, and today The North Face is leading the charge. North Face has discounts to take advantage of across its clothing lineup, with jackets and other outerwear starting at just $50 and t-shirts going for as little as $15. A range of accessories like gloves, hats, and backpacks are also seeing price drops. All told, nearly 150 products are discounted in the North Face New Years Sale.

Why You Should Shop the North Face New Year Sale
The North Face has been making quality outdoor clothing and styles since the 1960s. It’s known for making some of the best outdoor backpacks over the years, and while it isn’t currently on our list of the best outdoor clothing brands, it’s always a competitor. In the North Face New Year Sale you can keep warm through the winter with price drops on jackets and outerwear. The PolarTec 100 Zip Jacket is the lowest priced of them all, coming at at

Adidas New Year Sale: Sneakers, shoes, and slides from $16
Running in Adidas shoes.

New Year sales are popping up at retailers right now, and the Adidas New Year is a great opportunity to add some new gear to your closet. Some of the best sneaker deals currently available are taking place in the Adidas New Year Sale, with discounts of up to 60% off available on popular shoes, slides, cleats, sandals, and other shoes. All told there are nearly 800 items currently discounted at Adidas. Click below to shop the sale right now, or read onward for some of our favorite highlights of the sale.

Why You Should Shop the Adidas New Year Sale
Adidas is regularly considered one of the best workout brands, and you’re in luck if you’re hoping to save on some workout shoes. The Adidas Court Beam Bounce 2.0 Training Shoes are seeing an impressive discount. They’re great for the gym and for a casual night out, and they’re

