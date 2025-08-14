I tested Oakley’s Sphaera sunglasses in 90-degree heat—here’s what surprised me

I stepped out into the 90+ degree heat for a training run, the world appearing in 4K-like clarity. As I pressed start on my watch and settled into an easy pace, I was also testing Oakley’s latest performance eyewear: the Oakley Sphaera sunglasses.

They’re a design that blends sport performance with sculptural forms. I evaluated the Sphaera for function and style through summer hill repeats, country drives, and casual settings. While I expected good things from an Oakley design, the Sphaera left me surprised in a few ways.

Oakley Sphaera: Behind the design

Before I tried the sunglasses, I spoke with Nick Garfias, VP of Design at Oakley, to learn more about the thinking behind the Sphaera.

(Note: Interview edited for content and clarity)

The Manual: What was the goal when you started out? What were you trying to create?

Nick Garfias: Obviously, this is a sports frame, and I think in this case, this is an interesting one. We don’t just attack a program and say we’re going to make a frame for cycling, we’re going to make a frame for running.

A lot of what we do is lean into a program or one aspect of a sport, going back and forth between athletes and understanding what their needs are, and taking all that information and putting it into boxes that we find are priorities for this frame.

We asked everyday athletes, and a lot of them had a lot to do with…frames that gave them this feeling of being serious, but not over the top. So we’ve got a very strong DNA and very sculptural quality to it. But what they were asking for was something that gave them more confidence and not necessarily that aggressive kind of look that we traditionally have.

TM: Oh, a little more subtle.

NG: A little more subtle, yeah. And so when you look at Sphaera, it has a very simplistic continuity across the top. From one end of the stem through the brow to the other side is just one continuous look. The lens itself provides a lot of field of view.

So it’s kind of maximizing the left and right field of view and then the lower field of view, which would be as you put the frame on, it’s what you’re looking through, right?

And the objective for that is that you can put something on, and there’s so much aperture or so much lens space that you can’t read the edges of the lens. So it feels seamless, and it feels lightweight.

TM: What athletes, from what sports, did you use for the design?

NG: We looked at a lot of runners. We looked at a lot of cyclists. We didn’t specifically hone in onto one sport. We even looked at soccer players. A lot of the function was about the aesthetic — and not the aesthetic just to look cool, but the aesthetic of giving that athlete confidence to wear something and feel that they were being taken seriously.

TM: What sets the Sphaera apart from designs from other brands? What makes this better?

NG: We’re an optics company, so our lenses are superior. This is a piece of eyewear made to protect you from debris, the sun, all kinds of things. But also, fit and retention are very important. And so, when you put these on, you’ll notice it’s very weightless. Because the distribution of the tension in it feels like distributed around your head evenly.

Oakley Sphaera specs:

Price: $297

Frame: Lightweight O-Matter

Lens: Prizm Black (11% light transmission)

Size: L (134mm)

According to Oakley, the Sphaera is designed for versatile performance across sports, with features like Prizm™ lens tech, helmet compatibility, front venting, and grippy Unobtainium® components.

Pros and Cons of the Oakley Sphaera

Pros:

Lens clarity and contrast

Fit that molds to your head

Zero slip while running

Sculptural, yet subtle, style

Makes summer running more enjoyable

Cons:

Price

Tight fit initially

How the Oakley Sphaera performed

While testing the Sphaera, I was training for a 50-kilometer mountain race. My runs were in the blazing sun and during 90+ degree heat, demanding conditions that put the design to the test. I discovered that sports sunglasses were more essential than I realized. Here’s why.

Central to my experience in the Sphaera was the protection they provided. The Prizm Black lenses took the sting out of the sunlight, while also shielding me from wind. At times, I’d remove the Sphaera, which highlighted the visual and mental strain of the sun’s rays. By softening the sun’s glare and enhancing the surroundings, the sunglasses made running more enjoyable. They also looked pretty cool.

In my discussion with Nick Garfias, he described how the Sphaera’s design blended sculptural with subtle. The triangular cutout by the temples was central to that, adding a hint of pizzazz while not appearing too aggressive. Beyond that, the Prizm Black lenses’ finish resembled liquid mercury.

When wearing the Sphaera, they almost become part of you. The arms squeeze the sides of your head, and the rubbery unobtanium nose piece never slips, even during intense, sweaty workouts. The arms have thin, rubberized ridges molded into the sides, further locking in the fit. When folding or unfolding the arms, they provided a satisfying snap into place, highlighting their precision build quality

Oakley’s Prizm Black lenses are among the company’s darkest shades, transmitting only 11% of light. Even then, I think they’re a versatile tint that performs well across varying conditions. I also use Prizm Black on my snowboard goggles and find they work for everything except fully overcast days.

The Sphaera was also excellent for driving. Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley has been experiencing what seems like an endless heat wave this summer, and the Sphaera’s protection and style let me see the road better and stay comfortable under the sun.

While the Sphaera proved itself across punishing summer conditions, it wasn’t perfect. I have a larger head (around 58.5 cm) and wear a size XL snowboard helmet. The first few times I wore the Sphaera, I found the fit tight above the ears. However, with time, that sensation faded.

Then there’s the price. Some may balk at almost $300 for a pair of sunglasses.

Final thoughts on the Oakley Sphaera sunglasses

As a lifelong Oakley fan, I expected solid performance. What surprised me was how essential the Sphaera became for my summer running kit — reducing strain, enhancing clarity, and adding style without distraction.

Without the Sphaera, the Shenandoah Valley’s penetrating sunlight caused visual and mental strain that made running more difficult. During an hour-long run, that added another element to endure instead of letting me focus on my pace and heart rate.

But with the Sphaera on, it was like being in an IMAX theater, the surroundings popping with clarity and the Prizm lenses shielding me from the elements. Run after run, I realized the sunglasses were an essential part of my running kit.

Add in the Sphaera’s chiseled, “vapor” styling, glove-like fit, and light weight, and they were a pleasure to wear anywhere. I loved using them for driving, walking, and more.

$300 is a lot for a pair of sunglasses. After all, should molded plastic and polycarbonate cost that much? But the thing is, you’re paying for the design too. A pair of sunglasses driven by athlete feedback that work in demanding conditions.

Summer continues in the Shenandoah Valley, and I take the Sphaera on most outdoor excursions. Their protection, aggressive yet understated styling, and locked-in fit make them the perfect companion.