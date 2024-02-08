 Skip to main content
Nike’s sustainable InfinityRN 4 running shoes are 30% off

Victoria Garcia
By
All athletes will appreciate the current Nike sale on the InfinityRN 4 men’s road running shoes. You can currently get 30% off these popular and versatile sneakers, which means all you have to pay is $112 for a pair. For even more of a discount, Nike members can get an extra 20% off select styles on the brand’s website or 25% off select styles on the Nike app. It’s free to sign up to become a member, so it is definitely worth it. With the additional 20% off, you will only have to pay $89 for these shoes. All you have to do is use the code HEART at checkout.

With two different sale options going on, this is one of the best running shoe deals we’ve seen all year. You should run to the Nike website or app to grab these shoes before time run outs. Keep reading to find out more information about this particular product and why you should add them to your closet.

Why you should buy the Nike InfinityRN 4 Shoes

First and foremost, let’s start out by telling you that these sneakers are sustainable and made with at least 20% recycled content. They are available in either regular or extra wide fit and 20 different color options that range from bright red and yellow to more subdued hues of gray, black and white. No matter what color you choose, these sneakers offer supportive cushioning that is designed for a smooth run with Nike ReactX foam, which gives you 13% more energy return to help each step you take remain fresh and bouncy. You’ll also find the brand’s best-fitting Flyknit, that offers secure upper support and breathability. Although these specific sneakers didn’t make the list of the four best Nike running shoes, they are definitely a runner up.

The Nike InfinityRN 4 shoes offer high support, super-high cushioning and moderate responsiveness that will give you a smooth and plush ride whether you are running, jogging or power walking. Get 30% off these best-selling sneakers on the Nike website and an additional 20% off when you sign up to become a member. Right now, you can get these shoes for as low as $89.

