Moncler Presidents Day sale: Jackets, vests, and more

Outerwear is an important part of any man’s wardrobe. That’s why it is important to fill your closet and dressers with warm, cozy and comfortable jackets and coats that will give you an additional and stylish layer. For those on the hunt for luxury and high-quality outerwear pieces, look no further than Moncler.

Right now, you can get major discounts on the brand’s popular outwear staples such as jackets, coats and vests at Gilt. These styles are great for any guy who wants to create a capsule wardrobe collection or one who is headed to the slopes for a weekend of skiing and snowboarding. Either way, this sale has a ton of great outerwear options that you need to add to your cart ASAP.

What you should buy during the Moncler sale

Moncler landed on our list of the best puffer jackets for men this winter due to the brand’s materials and versatility. For those searching for a high-end puffer jacket, you can shop the Enceladus Jacket for $1,123, the Adret Jacket for $1,390, the Galenstock Jacket for $2,104, the Raffort Jacket for $1,490 or the Bressay Jacket for $1,650. There are even a few puffer vest options available including the Lightweight Down Vest for $599, the Ollon Vest for $850 and the Down Vest for $900.

If you are looking for outerwear to help you withstand all of the winter elements such as snow, sleet, rain and hail, there are a ton of jackets that will do just that. Shop the Sizan Down Jacket for $1,127, the Fennel Parka for $1,200, the Windbreaker Jacket for $1,400 or the Miller Jacket for $1,670. Any and all of these Moncler coats and jackets can be considered as the best Canada goose alternatives. You can pick from subdued colors of olive green, black, navy blue and gray or opt for louder hues of orange, green, red and pink or even a cool camouflage pattern.

Don’t wait to fill your closet with cold weather essentials from Moncler. Gilt is offering you heavy discounts on a bunch of outerwear options that will last you for years on end due to their quality and reliability during the winter months.

