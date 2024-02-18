 Skip to main content
Moncler Presidents Day sale: Jackets, vests, and more

Victoria Garcia
Outerwear is an important part of any man’s wardrobe. That’s why it is important to fill your closet and dressers with warm, cozy and comfortable jackets and coats that will give you an additional and stylish layer. For those on the hunt for luxury and high-quality outerwear pieces, look no further than Moncler.

Right now, you can get major discounts on the brand’s popular outwear staples such as jackets, coats and vests at Gilt. These styles are great for any guy who wants to create a capsule wardrobe collection or one who is headed to the slopes for a weekend of skiing and snowboarding. Either way, this sale has a ton of great outerwear options that you need to add to your cart ASAP.

What you should buy during the Moncler sale

Moncler landed on our list of the best puffer jackets for men this winter due to the brand’s materials and versatility. For those searching for a high-end puffer jacket, you can shop the Enceladus Jacket for $1,123, the Adret Jacket for $1,390, the Galenstock Jacket for $2,104, the Raffort Jacket for $1,490 or the Bressay Jacket for $1,650. There are even a few puffer vest options available including the Lightweight Down Vest for $599, the Ollon Vest for $850 and the Down Vest for $900.

If you are looking for outerwear to help you withstand all of the winter elements such as snow, sleet, rain and hail, there are a ton of jackets that will do just that. Shop the Sizan Down Jacket for $1,127, the Fennel Parka for $1,200, the Windbreaker Jacket for $1,400 or the Miller Jacket for $1,670. Any and all of these Moncler coats and jackets can be considered as the best Canada goose alternatives. You can pick from subdued colors of olive green, black, navy blue and gray or opt for louder hues of orange, green, red and pink or even a cool camouflage pattern.

Don’t wait to fill your closet with cold weather essentials from Moncler. Gilt is offering you heavy discounts on a bunch of outerwear options that will last you for years on end due to their quality and reliability during the winter months.

Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
Louboutin sale: Save big on men’s shoes and sneakers
Someone wearing a pair of Louboutin's Junior Spikes Calfskin Sneakers.

Don't let all the women in your life have all the fun when it comes to wearing Christian Louboutin shoes. You can also have that sought-after red bottom shoe detail that the brand is known for. Right now, Gilt is having a major sale on men's footwear from this French brand that you are going to want to check out.

Pick from footwear styles such as sneakers, loafers and sandals that are available in muted color tones or more dramatic and fashionable options with spike details, logo embellishments and mixed materials. Click the button below to start shopping for your chance to score these luxurious shoes on sale.

Wallet sale: Save on Burberry, Gucci, Saint Laurent, and more
Groove Life Wallet in man's hand

You probably don't even realize it, but it is time to replace your current wallet. You can easily upgrade to a sleeker, higher quality and more versatile wallet by shopping the current sale at Gilt. Right now, you can shop designer men's wallets for as low as $30. There are a ton of brands that are included in this sale including Burberry, Gucci, Ted Baker, Ferragamo, John Varvatos and many more.
Whether you are looking for a classic leather wallet or a more discreet card holder, there are a bunch of options to choose from. Plus, you can select your favorite colors from black, navy and brown to more outrageous tones of orange, green and red. Click the button below to find your new everyday wallet and search through our best men's wallet brands to shop now.
 

What you should buy during the Gilt men's wallet sale
All of the Ferragamo fans are going to love this sale. You can find the Gancini Leather Card Case for $320, the Logo Leather Card Holder for $380, the Classic Leather Bifold Wallet for $340 and the Gancini Leather Card Holder for $254. If Burberry is more your style, you can shop the Vintage Check E-Canvas Wallet for $350 or the E-Canvas Bifold Wallet for $300 that all feature the brand's iconic checkered pattern. John Varvatos aficionados can grab a few wallets at a discounted price including the Heritage Leather Card Case for $80, the Heritage Dual Swing Leather Card Case for $100 or the Heritage Leather Bifold Wallet for $90. We even have a list of the best luxury wallet and card holders for men that will help you decide what to purchase.

Don’t miss these Presidents Day finds from Lululemon, from $9
Lululemon

If there is one brand that's rarely ever discounted, it is Lululemon. That's why we wanted to bring to some steals we've found tucked away on its website, where you can purchase workout clothes and accessories for as low as $9, including the must-have items from the brand's athletic, athleisure and fashion styles.

Pick from running shorts and joggers to sweaters and button-down shirts. Whether you are a serious athlete looking to upgrade your fitness gear or love the Lululemon brand and want to incorporate more of their everyday clothes into your wardrobe, this opportunity is perfect for you. Click the button below to start browsing these discounted items before the weekend is over.

