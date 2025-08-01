Medusa meets the cosmos in Versace’s new watches

Versace recently debuted its Spring Summer 2025 watch collection and the lineup features the brand’s iconic Medusa head and intricate Greca pattern into wearable works of art. Each timepiece from this release showcases Versace’s talent for combining fashion-forward aesthetics with cutting edge technology, bringing the sophistication and horological prowess the brand has been celebrated for across generations.

The V Galaxy Moonphase, a celestial masterpiece

The piece de resistance from the collection is the stunning V Galaxy Moonphase, serving as the perfect example of Versace’s flair for the elegant and dynamic. The watch features a gorgeous blue aventurine dial that signifies the mysteries of the cosmos and comes housed in a polished stainless steel case that features a tachymeter-engraved bezel. Poetic complications that complement the celestial theme include a moonphase display, zodiac indicators, and an annual calendar tracker – all crowned by Versace’s Medusa emblem at 12 o’clock. The bracelet’s geometric Greca-inspired links cement the brand’s distinctive design DNA. For watch enthusiasts, the V Galaxy Moonphase serves as a suitable entry point into the luxury market and is a bolder approach to define than more traditional Swiss brands.

Versace proves its mettle with serious watchmaking

With the SS25 collection, Versace throws its hat confidently in the ring by challenging conventional horological design while upholding the technical execution required for production. These timepieces prove that luxury brands have the talent to compete against the best in the field and even elevate innovation in the process. For collectors in search of a bold, stylish statement, Versace’s latest delivers in stunning fashion.