 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Stop what you’re doing and head to Lululemon’s website right now

Victoria Garcia
By
Lululemon Men's
Lululemon / Lululemon

We have found a sale for you that you don’t want to sleep on. Lululemon is having their “We Made Too Much” sale where you will find a ton of fantastic offers that won’t last forever. You’ll find everything from hats, belt bags and other accessories to workout gear such as running shorts, tank tops and hoodies.

You’ll even find some of the brand’s everyday clothing including trousers, polos and long sleeve shirts. Don’t wait to start shopping this sale because you don’t see deals like this from Lululemon very often. Click the button below to start adding items to your cart ASAP.

Recommended Videos

What you should buy during the Lululemon sale

No matter what you are shopping for, remember that Lululemon is one of the best men’s athleisure brands in 2024 for year-round style and comfort. For stylish athleisure options shop the Surge Hybrid Pant for $69, the Soft Jersey Long-Sleeve Shirt for $54, the Lululemon Fundamental Oversized T-Shirt for $44 and the Cargo Pocket Short for $49. If you are searching for everyday work apparel that is a bit fancier than the athleisure options, you’ll find the Airing Easy Camp Collar Shirt for $59, the Logo Sport Polo Short Sleeve for $54, the Relaxed-Fit Long Sleeve Button Up Shirt for $59, the Soft Knit Overshirt French Terry for $69 and the Rulu Button-Up Shirt for $69.

Related

There are a ton of pant options available at a discounted price during this sale. Many of them fall under the best pants for men to buy in 2024 including joggers, trousers and chinos. Shop the ABC Slim-Fit 5 Pocket Pant for $69, the ABC Classic Fit Trouser for $69, the Commission Slim Fit Pant for $69, the Stretch Nylon Classic-Tapered Golf Pant for $69 and the Slim-Tapered Twill Trouser for $79. You can’t miss out on these joggers deals either with the City Sweat Jogger for $59, the Steady Stage Jogger for $69, the ABC Jogger for $99 and the Surge Jogger for $69.

Don’t miss your chance to buy a ton of apparel and accessories from Lululemon at great price points. You can buy some of the brand’s most coveted joggers and belt bags with heavy discounts. Don’t wait, start shopping now!

Editors' Recommendations

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
Canada Goose parkas are up to $260 off this weekend
A man wearing a Canada Goose parka jacket.

For those who are constantly in wintery and cold weather, a warm and resilient jacket is an absolute must-have. If you have been on the fence about investing in a jacket for the winter months, now is the perfect time. Gilt is having a major Canada Goose sale where you can score up to $260 discounts on the brand's popular outerwear -- including many of the best Canada Goose jackets for men.

Get ready to tackle the cold weather will all of these outerwear choices from Canada Goose. For outdoor adventurers, shop the Carson Down Heritage Parka for $1,400, the Langford Parka for $1,350, the Expedition Parka for $1,300, the Chateau Down Parka for $1,270 and the Snow Mantra Parka for $1,200. Pair all of these parkas with the best turtlenecks for men and you've got a classy and stylish outfit. For those who prefer puffer coats, you can browse the Armstrong Jacket for $760, the Crofton Hoody for $800, the Hybridge Coat for $840, the Summit Down Jacket for $690 and the Down Jacket for $790.

Read more
Theory sweaters, pants, and more, are up to 40% off today
theory deals bloomingdales february 2024 and uniqlo collaboration

Your new and fashionable spring wardrobe is just a few clicks away. If you are on the hunt for contemporary, stylish and high-quality clothing, look no further than Theory. Right now, you can get up to 40% off select apparel from the brand at Bloomingdales.

Shop t-shirts, cashmere sweaters, pants, jackets and button-down shirts that are all available in classic, muted and curated colors. No matter what you buy during the sale, you will be adding capsule pieces to your wardrobe that you will continue to wear on repeat. Click the button below to start shopping.

Read more
Banana Republic sale: 40% off select jackets, shirts, and more
banana republic deals february 2024 man wearing an outfit from

If there is one brand that continues to remain stylish and sought-after, it is Banana Republic. They offer classically curated apparel that truly never goes out of style. Luckily for you, they are now having a huge sale on everything from sweaters and jackets to shirts, boots and belts.

You can get up to 40% off all of these wardrobe essentials that are all made from high-quality materials that will stand the test of time. No matter what you are shopping for, you will find an item or two from Banana Republic that you will want to add to your cart. Start shopping as soon as you can because we don't know how long this sale is going to last.

Read more