Hermès drops cool titanium H08 sports watches

Hermès has unveiled two new titanium variations of its H08 sports watch, introducing icy blue colorways that emphasize the collection’s athletic positioning within the luxury maison’s portfolio.

Building on the original H08 launched at Watches & Wonders 2021, both new models maintain the distinctive 39mm cushion-shaped case inspired by the numerals zero and eight, complete with custom typography designed to reinforce the contemporary aesthetic.

The first variation, priced at $7,900, features a grained light-colored dial with luminescent Arabic numerals housed in a titanium case and bezel. A vibrant orange seconds hand provides color contrast, while strap options include black, orange, or bleu abysse rubber, plus blue or black textile webbing alternatives.

The second model at $8,400 introduces bleu Saint-Cyr numerals against a textured grey dial, framed by a black ceramic bezel that alternates between brushed and polished finishes. This version pairs with dark grey or bleu Saint-Cyr rubber straps for cohesive styling.

Both watches house the Hermès Manufacture H1837 automatic movement, bringing Swiss horological credentials to the Parisian brand. The 3.7mm-thick caliber operates at 28,800 vibrations per hour with 50 hours of power reserve, featuring satin-brushed bridges and a rotor decorated with the brand’s signature scattered H motifs.

Technical specifications include 100-meter water resistance, anti-glare sapphire crystals, and titanium folding clasps for secure attachment. The combination of titanium construction with ceramic bezel elements positions these models as serious sports tools while maintaining Hermès’ luxury standards.

The H08 collection represents Hermès’ exploration of masculine, geometric design language distinct from its equestrian heritage pieces. These titanium additions strengthen the sports watch offering with contemporary materials and colorways that appeal to active luxury consumers.

Available now through Hermès boutiques and hermes.com.