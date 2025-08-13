 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

David Beckham’s Tudor watch game is a lesson in timeless style

How David Beckham’s watch game redefines timeless style

By
David Beckham strikes a pose
Tudor

David Beckham is one of the few athletes in the world currently considered a global fashion icon, and from his earliest days as a footballer with Manchester United to his personal aesthetic today, he has consistently made best-dressed lists as a leader in understated sophistication. While his football career confirmed his legendary status, his sartorial influence has cemented his place as a modern fashionisto. Whether appearing on red carpets in classic Tom Ford or a relaxed bomber jacket on the streets of Los Angeles, Beckham always serves a masterclass in elegant menswear. As a global brand ambassador, he is just as thoughtful with his accessories, and he has a history of favoring heritage-rich watches that combine ruggedness with refined elegance. One of his favorite go-to timepieces is the Tudor Black Bay Chrono, a choice that exudes quiet luxury.

Tudor Black Bay Chrono and Beckham are a perfect duo

Close-up of Tudor Blue Chrono Black Bay watch on wrist
Tudor

The pairing of Tudor and Beckham is on purpose, by design, and by all accounts a match made in sartorial heaven. The brand’s connection to historically inspired timepieces is in perfect alignment with the superstar’s own level of athleticism and undeniable charm. The Tudor Black Bay Chrono comes with a long list of features that make it a winning timepiece for any collection. With its vintage domed dial, snowflake hands, and signature in-house chronograph movement, the Black Bay Chrono references Tudor’s rich diving heritage and includes a sports chronograph able to handle a variety of occasions from a black-tie formal to a casual day at the workplace. 

Recommended Videos

The outlier for this timepiece, however, lies in its versatility. The stainless steel case is 41mm and is just large enough without being showy, plus the reverse panda, black and silver dial that brings retro touch into the mix. Just like the star himself, the Black Bay Chrono can seamlessly go between both the refined and rugged worlds – a rarity for luxury watches. 

Beckham’s watch renaissance: From flashy to timeless elegance 

David Beckham strikes a pose
Tudor

Hardcore Beckham fans will note his personal style from the early aughts, when he was typically seen wearing bold and iconic models such as the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore and the Breitling Navitimer. Over time, his taste evolved toward a quieter kind of luxury, reflected in timeless pieces like the Tudor Black Bay Chrono. Along with his Tudor Black Bay Chrono, Beckham has been seen wearing a Cartier Tank, Rolex Daytona, and Omega Seamaster. Each of these timepieces has been carefully curated by a man who understands that style is more than just about logos and labels – it’s about legacy. 

David Beckham
Netflix

The Beckham effect on modern menswear

In an era dominated by nebulous fashion trends and disposable fast fashion, David Beckham has remained steadfast in his mantra of timeless sophistication. While other noted celebrities dress for viral moments and bow to ever-changing fads, Beckham’s unwavering commitment to classic luxury has made him an inspiration for men’s style. His influence extends far beyond the realm of football, reshaping modern menswear with an emphasis on quality and understated elegance — principles perfectly echoed in his watch selections.

Related: 
Bulova’s new moon watch has a cosmic aventurine dial

The Tudor Black Bay Chrono exemplifies this philosophy by thriving on the tenets of craftsmanship and versatility. Its vintage design, robust chronograph functionality, and sleek proportions make it a timepiece that transitions seamlessly from formal events to casual occasions, much like Beckham himself. This choice reflects a broader shift in today’s fashion, where investment pieces replace trendy purchases.

Beckham’s impact on global menswear is undeniable. By consistently turning to heritage brands and classic silhouettes, he has inspired men to curate wardrobes — and watch collections — made to last. In a world where hype has its moments, the Beckham effect serves as a reminder that true luxury is about wearing pieces that tell a story. And with the Tudor Black Bay Chrono on his wrist, that story is one of timeless confidence.

David Beckham’s watch game represents impeccable style

David Beckham strikes a pose
Tudor

From his early days as Manchester United’s breakout star to his current reign as a worldwide fashion icon, David Beckham has decades under his belt, redefining what a stylish modern man is. His wardrobe — whether in a precision-tailored suit or a bomber leather jacket — has always been built on timeless foundations, and his watch collection follows the same mantra. Each timepiece he opts to wear, from the rugged appeal of a Tudor Black Bay Chrono to the elegant Cartier Tank, tells a story of craftsmanship and understated confidence.

Men looking to elevate their style can incorporate Beckham’s approach by selecting quality over hype and allowing the accessories to do the talking. In an age where fashion is often fleeting, his enduring influence proves that real luxury is about legacy. Wherever one catches his style, the one constant that remains is that Beckham’s wristwear proves great style never goes out of fashion.

Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Seiko’s new Alpinist watch has a starry night dial
This stunning Seiko Alpinist captures the night sky on your wrist
Seiko Prospex Alpinist ‘Night Sky’ European Exclusive Limited Edition, with blue dial

Seiko has just released the Prospex Alpinist Night Sky SPB531, a stunning limited edition paying homage to the celestial wonders above mountain peaks. The collection is available exclusively in Europe; this 39.5mm stainless steel watch features a dark blue dial  mimicking a starry night pattern, evoking the enchanting Alpine skies that inspired its design. The timepiece brings together the Alpinist’s signature inner rotating compass ring with a gold-plated seconds hand and applied gold indices, creating a stark contrast against its celestial backdrop. Powered by the 6R35 automatic movement with a 70-hour power reserve, the SPB531 is as dependable as it is visually captivating.

A modern mountaineering watch with vintage appeal

Read more
Inside British microbrand Anoma’s innovative triangular watch design
British watchmaker creates optical illusion timepiece in distinctive triangular case
Anoma a1 optical microwatch

British microbrand Anoma has released its most compelling timepiece yet with the A1 Optical, a triangular watch featuring an unprecedented dial design that creates mesmerizing optical illusions through precisely engraved geometric patterns.
The release comes as shaped watches gain prominence over traditional round cases, with collectors increasingly drawn to unconventional designs. Following the success of pieces like the distorted Cartier Crash and high-end options from Berneron and Toledano & Chan, microbrands have embraced shaped cases to offer more accessible alternatives to luxury collectors.
Anoma's A1 Optical features a dial engraved with 50 offset triangular patterns that create optical illusions as the wearer views it from different angles. The intricate pattern distorts and shifts, transforming the timepiece into miniature wearable artwork. The design draws inspiration from English painter Bridget Riley and Italian artist Ferruccio Gard, both renowned for their optical art contributions.
The mesmerizing dial is housed in a 39mm by 38mm polished triangular stainless steel case with rounded edges and 9.45mm depth. The thoughtful proportions ensure wearability despite the unconventional shape, while 50-meter water resistance provides practical functionality. A Swiss-made Sellita SW100 automatic movement with 38-hour power reserve powers the timepiece, paired with a grained grey Italian leather strap.
Since debuting in summer 2024, Anoma has rapidly built collector interest with its distinctive triangular A1 design. Notable enthusiasts include collectors Roni Madhvani and John Goldberger, whose endorsement has elevated the brand's profile in the microbrand segment. The grey "Slate" variant released in March 2025 further demonstrated the platform's versatility.
The A1 Optical represents a significant creative leap, showcasing how the triangular case can serve as canvas for innovative dial artistry. Unlike many microbrands that reinterpret classic designs, Anoma has created genuinely original aesthetics that stand apart in the crowded market.
Priced at £2,200 (approximately $2,923), the A1 Optical positions itself in the upper microbrand tier, below independent manufacturers like Berneron but reflecting the significant development costs and specialized manufacturing required for such unique pieces. The value proposition centers on design innovation rather than movement complications.
The first 300 pieces, split evenly between dial variants, will include special pen-plotted artwork by optical artist Adam Fuhrer, commissioned by Anoma and based on the A1 Optical's dial design. Following the numbered edition sellout, Anoma plans continued production in non-numbered versions.
Orders open August 7th at 10 AM ET, with Anoma reporting a waiting list already ten times longer than available pieces. The overwhelming demand reflects the watch community's appetite for genuinely innovative design in an increasingly crowded microbrand landscape.
For collectors seeking distinctive timepieces that challenge conventional watch aesthetics, the A1 Optical offers a compelling combination of artistic vision and wearable functionality at accessible luxury pricing.

Read more
Seiko’s 20th anniversary Spring Drive watches blend tech and tradition
Seiko's newest masterpieces celebrate 20 years of revolutionary watch tech
The Datsun 240Z and Prospex Speedtimer

Seiko is commemorating the 20th anniversary of its state-of-the-art Spring Drive technology with the release of an extraordinary collection blending Japanese precision with avant-garde design. The lineup features three limited edition models that showcase Seiko's singular hybrid movement system, which combines mechanical and electronic elements to achieve unparalleled accuracy. At the heart The stunning SBGA493 lies at the heart of the timepiece, and features a mesmerizing ‘Snowflake’ dial rendered blue for the anniversary and representing the brand's heritage and its progressive vision.

The Spring Drive legacy: the traditional meets state-of-the-art technology

Read more