The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals for Dudes

For most Americans, Thanksgiving is a day to catch-up with relatives, watch football, and stuff yourself almost to the point of a ruptured stomach. For this, we are thankful.

What we might not be thankful for, however, is the day after Thanksgiving: Black Friday.

For the expert shopper, Black Friday is not only a testament to saving a buck, but also a test of will. With Walmart brawls, Target fisticuffs, mall stampedes, and occasional parking lot muggings, even the names conjures up images of death, violence, and economic destruction. So, instead of wasting your hard-earned day off shopping among the sale-besotted and semi-murderous masses, kick back, relax, crack a beer, and say hello to the internet, because these are the best Black Friday deals for dudes.

And, since Black Friday’s mistress in capitalism, Cyber Monday, seems here to stay as another shopping tradition, we threw in those sales too.

Black Friday Deals

There will always be the classic Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon deals. You know the drill with those. Below, however, are a few more focused deals with a focus on clothing, grooming, and home goods.

CorePower Yoga: $80 for a $100 gift card

$80 for a $100 gift card Leatherman: Spend $300 get a $50 gift card (11/24 – 11/27)

Spend $300 get a $50 gift card (11/24 – 11/27) Mizzen + Main: Two dress shirts for $200 or one dress shirt and one chino for $200 (11/20 – 11/27)

Save Up to 30 Percent

Save Up to 40 Percent

Levi’s : Up to 40 percent off with code INDIGO40 (11/22 – 11/27); 60 percent off tees 11/26 – 11/27)

: Up to 40 percent off with code INDIGO40 (11/22 – 11/27); 60 percent off tees 11/26 – 11/27) Life After Denim: 40 percent off site-wide with code GOBBLE40 (11/21 – 11/27)

40 percent off site-wide with code GOBBLE40 (11/21 – 11/27) Mountain Standard : Up to 40 percent off with code MSBF40 (11/24) and $15 off orders $50 and more with code CM15; $35 off orders $100 and more with code CM35; $60 off orders $150 and more with code CM60; $85 off orders $200 and more with code CM85

: Up to 40 percent off with code MSBF40 (11/24) and $15 off orders $50 and more with code CM15; $35 off orders $100 and more with code CM35; $60 off orders $150 and more with code CM60; $85 off orders $200 and more with code CM85 RAEN: 40 percent off site wide and free key chain for the first 100 eyewear orders, excluding sale items. (11/23 – 11/26); 40 percent off site-wide and a free hat for first 100 orders, excluding sale items (11/27 – 11/28)

40 percent off site wide and free key chain for the first 100 eyewear orders, excluding sale items. (11/23 – 11/26); 40 percent off site-wide and a free hat for first 100 orders, excluding sale items (11/27 – 11/28) 2(X)IST: 40 percent off site-wide, including sale items; free shipping over $50 (11/21 – 11/27)

Save Up to 50 Percent

Give Back

Marine Layer: 100% of sales of National Park Foundation related items go back to the National Park Foundation.

Happy shopping!