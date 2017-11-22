The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals for Dudes
For most Americans, Thanksgiving is a day to catch-up with relatives, watch football, and stuff yourself almost to the point of a ruptured stomach. For this, we are thankful.
What we might not be thankful for, however, is the day after Thanksgiving: Black Friday.
For the expert shopper, Black Friday is not only a testament to saving a buck, but also a test of will. With Walmart brawls, Target fisticuffs, mall stampedes, and occasional parking lot muggings, even the names conjures up images of death, violence, and economic destruction. So, instead of wasting your hard-earned day off shopping among the sale-besotted and semi-murderous masses, kick back, relax, crack a beer, and say hello to the internet, because these are the best Black Friday deals for dudes.
And, since Black Friday’s mistress in capitalism, Cyber Monday, seems here to stay as another shopping tradition, we threw in those sales too.
Black Friday Deals
There will always be the classic Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon deals. You know the drill with those. Below, however, are a few more focused deals with a focus on clothing, grooming, and home goods.
- CorePower Yoga: $80 for a $100 gift card
- Leatherman: Spend $300 get a $50 gift card (11/24 – 11/27)
- Mizzen + Main: Two dress shirts for $200 or one dress shirt and one chino for $200 (11/20 – 11/27)
Save Up to 30 Percent
- Ace Hotel Shop: 10 percent off most items including markdowns; some exclusions apply (11/24 – 11/26)
- Aether: Up to 20 percent off $250; 25 percent off $500; 30 percent off $750 (11/24 – 11/27)
- Alternative Apparel: 30 percent off site-wide with code THANKU30 (11/23 – 11/27)
- Baxter of California: 25 percent off for Black Friday (11/20 – 11/26) and 30 percent off for Cyber Monday (11/27)
- Bevel: 30 percent off site-wide (with some exclusions); $30 off Bevel Trimmer; free shipping on all orders (11/22 – 11/26)
- Birchbox Man: 10 percent off for orders $30 and more, 15% off for orders $50 and more; 25 percent off for orders $75 and more (11/22 – 11/28)
- Bombas: Up to 20 percent site-wide (now – 11/27)
- Bonobos: Up to 25 percent off $150 or 30 percent off $250 and more (11/28 – 11/24)
- Boyface: Up to 30 perceny off (11/24 – 11/27)
- Brooklinen: Spend $150 and get a free $35 scented candle of your choice; spend $250 and get a free candle and 10 percent off; spend $350 and get a free candle and 15 percent off; spend $450 and get a free candle, 20 percent off, and free shipping on all orders (11/20 – 11/24)
- Burton: 20 percent off site-wide (11/23 – 11/27)
- Crane & Canopy: 20 percent off its entire site ,including all bedding, duvet covers, and bath towels using the code THANKFUL at checkout (11/24 – 11/27)
- DEVEREUX: 30 percent off site-wide (11/20 – 11/23) and 40 percent off site wide (11/24)
- DUER: 20 percent to 30 percent off (11/24)
- Duluth Trading Co.: 30 percent off when you spend $100, plus free shipping (11-24 & 11/27)
- Every Man Jack: 30 percent off site-wide with code FRIDAY (11/24 – 11/26) and CYBER (11/27)
- Frank and Oak: 30 percent off (11/23 – 11/26) and 35 percent off (11/27)
- Goodwipes: 30 percent off site-wide, plus free shipping (11/8 – 11/30)
- Grooming Lounge: 20 percent off all products with code 20GLBLACK20; $8 off any $80-plus order and a free dopp kit with code 8BLCK80X,; $30 off any $200-plus order and $100 free grooming products from top brands with code 30BLCK200X (11/24)
- Hook & Albert: 25 percent off everything on site using code FAMILY (11/15 – 11/27)
- Hydroflask: 25 percent off site-wide (11/24 – 12/3)
- Macy’s: 20 percent off site-wide using code HURRY (11/20 – 11/25)
- Marine Layer: 15 percent off orders less than $200 and 25 percent off orders greater than $200, Cyber Tuesday (11/28)
- Miansai: 20 percentoff side-wide, excluding jewelry (11/23 – 11/26)
- Mountain Hardwear: 25 percent off select items (11/22 – 11/28)
- MVMT: 20 percent off sitewide (11/16 – 11/28)
- NAU: Up to 25 percent off select merchandise (11/23 – 11/25); up to 30 percent off entire order when buying any jacket (11/26 – 11/27); buy one get one 50 percent off (11/28)
- Nordstrom: Take an additional 20 percent off select sale items (11/23 – 11/27)
- Oakley: 20 percent off eyewear, excluding snow goggles (11/22 – 11/27)
- Otterbox: 25 percent off, excludes iPhone X cases (11/23 – 11/26 )
- Olivina Men: 20 percent off all skin and body care orders (11/23 – 11/27) and free shipping (11/27)
- Onepiece: 20 percent off site-wide, plus a third product free (now – 11/26)
- Parachute: 20 percent off of everything site-wide (11/24 – 11/27)
- Rhone: 25 percent off site-wide; 35p ercent off on orders over $250 (11/22 – 11/24)
- Saturdays NYC: 25 percent off everything in-stores and online with code FRIENDS25 (11/20 – 11/28)
- SAXX: 20 percent off (11-24 – 11/25); free shipping and 20 percent off (11/27)
- Sunski: Up to 35 percent off entire site (11/24 – 11/25)
- The Roosevelts Beard Company: 25 percent off site-wide (11/27)
- Timberland: 30 percent off (11/20 – 11/26)
- Ursa Major: Spend $75 or more and get 15 percent off; spend $125 or more and get 20 percent off; free shipping (11/24)
- Zero Halliburton: 20 percent off all suitcases (11/24 – 11/26); 30 percent online only (11/27)
Save Up to 40 Percent
- Levi’s: Up to 40 percent off with code INDIGO40 (11/22 – 11/27); 60 percent off tees 11/26 – 11/27)
- Life After Denim: 40 percent off site-wide with code GOBBLE40 (11/21 – 11/27)
- Mountain Standard: Up to 40 percent off with code MSBF40 (11/24) and $15 off orders $50 and more with code CM15; $35 off orders $100 and more with code CM35; $60 off orders $150 and more with code CM60; $85 off orders $200 and more with code CM85
- RAEN: 40 percent off site wide and free key chain for the first 100 eyewear orders, excluding sale items. (11/23 – 11/26); 40 percent off site-wide and a free hat for first 100 orders, excluding sale items (11/27 – 11/28)
- 2(X)IST: 40 percent off site-wide, including sale items; free shipping over $50 (11/21 – 11/27)
Save Up to 50 Percent
- Abercrombie & Fitch: Up to 50 percent off entire store and website (11/22 – 11/26)
- Alpha Industries: Up to 50 percent off (11/22 – 11/28)
- Barnes & Noble: Up to 50 percent off select, books, movies, music, and more (11/23 – 11/26)
- Blackwood for Men: 50 percent off site-wide (11/24)
- Cole Haan: 30 percent to 50 percent off select styles (starting 11/16)
- House of Future: 50 percent off site-wide (11/22 – 12/1)
- Snowpeak: 50-60 percent off closeout apparel (11/24 – 12/02)
- Ted Baker: Up to 50 percent off select items (11/23 – 11/27)
- Too Boot New York: 50 percent off select styles (11/24 – 11/27)
Give Back
Marine Layer: 100% of sales of National Park Foundation related items go back to the National Park Foundation.
Happy shopping!