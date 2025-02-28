Sorel, Madeira, and bourbon? Bardstown says yes with this Manhattan riff

Bardstown is going bold with its latest cocktail offering — the drink stars the bourbon brand’s new release, its Cathedral French Oak bourbon. It also makes use of Sorel Liqueur, a hibiscus-flavored liqueur inspired by the traditional Caribbean tea drink. Hibiscus is a great ingredient to incorporate into cocktails, as it has both a sharp, berry-like quality and a floral softness, and Sorel incorporates ingredients like ginger, cassia, and cloves as well as hibiscus to give the liqueur a spicy note.

There’s also Maderia in this cocktail, which is a much-maligned wine style but one that’s becoming increasingly popular in cocktail circles, where its fortified nature and bold sweetness make it an interesting substitution for vermouth. In fact, this cocktail is really a kind of Manhattan variation, with bourbon rather than rye, the addition of a floral liqueur, and the use of Maderia in place of the vermouth.

Recommended Videos

There’s a lot going on in this drink, but that’s what makes it fun. If you’re used to drinking your whiskey neat or sticking to a classic Old Fashioned, then this might be a fun excuse to try out something new as the other ingredients included here are used in small enough quantities that they won’t overwhelm the flavors of the bourbon.

Bardstown Bourbon Communion Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Cathedral French Oak Finish (this can be substituted for any of the products in Bardstown Bourbon’s Origin Series)

¼ oz Sorel

½ oz Malmsey Madeira

Method:

Fill a short glass with ice, add Sorel, Malmsey Madeira, and Cathedral. Stir, and garnish with orange peel.