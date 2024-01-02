 Skip to main content
Adidas New Year Sale: Sneakers, shoes, and slides from $16

Andrew Morrisey
By
Running in Adidas shoes.
Adidas

New Year sales are popping up at retailers right now, and the Adidas New Year is a great opportunity to add some new gear to your closet. Some of the best sneaker deals currently available are taking place in the Adidas New Year Sale, with discounts of up to 60% off available on popular shoes, slides, cleats, sandals, and other shoes. All told there are nearly 800 items currently discounted at Adidas. Click below to shop the sale right now, or read onward for some of our favorite highlights of the sale.

Why You Should Shop the Adidas New Year Sale

Adidas is regularly considered one of the best workout brands, and you’re in luck if you’re hoping to save on some workout shoes. The Adidas Court Beam Bounce 2.0 Training Shoes are seeing an impressive discount. They’re great for the gym and for a casual night out, and they’re from their regular price of $85. Runners can also get in on the savings, as there are almost 70 different pairs of running shoes currently discounted at Adidas. They include the Adidas Duramo 10 Running Shoes , the Adidas Adizero SL Running Shoes , and the Adidas Supernova 3 Running Shoes from their regular price of $100.

But if training and fitness aren’t on your itinerary this winter you can also use the Adidas New Year Sale to save on some general style. The Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides are a great way to keep comfortable around the house, and they’re going for in the sale. The Adidas Adilette Aqua Slides are another great option and they’re , as are the Adidas Adilette TND Slides, which are from their regular price of $40. You’ll also find more than 400 different pairs of shoes made for everyday wear. These include the Adidas Life Racer Adapt 4.0 Shoes , the Adidas Forum Low Shoes , and the Adidas NMD G1 Shoes .

Whatever kind of footwear you may be in search of to start the new year, Adidas likely makes it, and it’s likely available at a discount in the Adidas New Year Sale. Prices and availability are likely to change quickly as the sale progresses, so act quickly to land a deal if you have your eye on one, and check back regularly to see if anything new comes available.

