Why John Ford’s Westerns Get Better as You Get Older

There are worse ways to spend an evening than watching John Wayne stop a stagecoach.

He stands in the road, saddle slung over one arm, spinning a Winchester as the camera rushes toward him. It is an entrance worthy of a movie star, and in Stagecoach, you can practically watch Wayne become one. Before he has done much of anything, you want to know where he is going. You would probably go with him.

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That is a good place to begin with John Ford’s westerns: the sheer pleasure of watching them. The horses, the faces, the landscapes. The dry humor of people who have known one another too long. A distant rider bringing trouble. A room falling quiet when the wrong man walks in.

Return to Stagecoach, My Darling Clementine, or the three films known as the cavalry trilogy, and their reputation for greatness quickly becomes beside the point. You are too busy enjoying yourself. These are beautifully made entertainments, full of memorable performances, shrewd dialogue, and action that still makes you lean forward in your chair.

But they also improve with age. Especially yours.

As a younger viewer, you may be most interested in whether the hero can get out of trouble. Later, you start noticing what he is willing to get into trouble for. Ford’s best westerns give that question real weight. A man can do the right thing and lose everything, including his life. Knowing that, he still has to decide.

Stagecoach (1939) packs a remarkably complicated little society into a vehicle barely big enough to contain its passengers’ prejudices. Respectability proves a poor guide to character. Dallas, played by Claire Trevor, and Thomas Mitchell’s alcoholic Doc Boone have been pushed to the margins, yet become people others depend upon. Wayne’s Ringo Kid possesses a courtesy that several supposedly better people could use. Ford establishes all this while keeping the coach moving toward one of the great action sequences in American movies.

The chase remains exhilarating because the danger feels physical. Horses strain, wheels bounce, bodies hang perilously close to the ground. You can understand the geography and feel how quickly a mistake would become fatal. These people have become familiar to us by the time their survival depends on one another.

Ringo’s eventual showdown complicates the pleasure. He has the possibility of a future with Dallas, something more appealing than simply surviving another gunfight. Yet he is still pulled toward settling an old score. Courage, loyalty, and revenge occupy uncomfortably close quarters. Ford lets us enjoy the hero without making every choice he makes easy to endorse.

In My Darling Clementine (1946), Henry Fonda’s Wyatt Earp has a different rhythm. Watch him balance his chair on a porch, or negotiate the unfamiliar business of taking a woman to a dance. Fonda makes stillness interesting. His Wyatt can face an armed man with considerably less awkwardness than he brings to courtship.

The dance matters. So do the half-built town and its tentative arrangements for civilized life. They give us something to want for these people beyond victory in the final shootout.

Then there is Victor Mature’s Doc Holliday, whose illness makes the question of limited time painfully immediate. His intelligence and bitterness have nowhere comfortable to settle. When he joins Wyatt against the Clantons, friendship gives him a reason to act despite what it may cost. The walk toward the O.K. Corral carries the weight of everything these men might never get to do afterward. Ford’s version is freely invented history, but its emotional stakes are exact.

That awareness becomes especially moving in the cavalry films: Fort Apache (1948), She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949), and Rio Grande (1950). Together they offer a world of friendships, rivalries, dances, songs, and routines built around an occupation that may suddenly kill the people performing it. Their warmth gives the danger its force.

In She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, Wayne’s Captain Nathan Brittles is approaching retirement. Wayne gives him the accumulated habits of a man who has spent years being responsible for others. The magnificent color photography supplies a landscape big enough to swallow the whole regiment, while his performance keeps drawing your eye to the individual faces.

One of the film’s strongest scenes involves his inability to stop worrying about younger officers. Brittles wants to return to the men left guarding a river crossing. Major Allshard refuses. Beyond the practical objections, there is the matter of what Brittles’ presence would do to Lieutenant Cohill’s authority. Every order would invite a glance toward the older man for approval.

“Cohill’s got to run his chances,” Allshard tells him. “We ran them, Nathan.”

Brittles has to accept that experience cannot be handed down with all the danger removed. His affection makes that acceptance harder. We are watching a man discover the limits of what he can do for someone he cares about.

Rio Grande brings that tension into the family. Wayne’s Colonel Kirby Yorke finds his estranged son among his recruits, while Maureen O’Hara arrives as the wife who wants their boy out of the Army. Their scenes together have the attraction and irritation of people who remember exactly why they fell in love and exactly why living together became impossible. Military duty has already cost this marriage dearly. Now the son may pay a price of his own.

Ford also understands how readily noble language can excuse a disastrous decision. In Fort Apache, Henry Fonda’s Colonel Thursday allows arrogance and contempt for the Apache to lead his men toward catastrophe. Wayne’s more experienced Captain York sees the danger and cannot make his commander listen. The willingness to die proves very little when pride is choosing the occasion, especially when other men will do much of the dying.

That distinction gives these films their adult seriousness. Responsibility includes preserving lives. It also includes recognizing that some obligations cannot be met with a guarantee of personal safety. Ford’s characters have to judge the difference, often with incomplete information and very little time.

There is a connection here to Søren Kierkegaard, although nobody needs to bring a philosophy book to movie night. In “At a Graveside,” he considers how taking our own death seriously can change the way we inhabit the time available to us. Mortality gives the present urgency. We cannot indefinitely postpone the business of living.

Most of us learn that people die long before we accept that the arrangement includes us. Somewhere in adulthood comes the more personal reckoning. It may arrive at a funeral, with an illness, or simply in the realization that the years ahead are no longer an apparently endless supply.

Accepting that seems to me one of adulthood’s essential rites of passage. We were never immortal, and we are never going to become so. Our decisions have to accommodate that fact.

Few of those decisions will involve holding a river crossing. They will involve work, friendship, family, and the things we keep assuming there will be time for later. Time is the resource we spend on all of them, usually without knowing our balance.

Ford gives that ordinary truth the scale of a western. His characters have something to lose because their lives contain so much worth keeping: affection, useful work, companionship, the prospect of a home. Their courage becomes meaningful when they understand the price and act anyway.

And Ford gives us every reason to enjoy their company. Stay for the porch conversations, the regimental songs, the humor, the dancing. Watch the riders move beneath those immense skies. Feel your pulse pick up when the horses break into a gallop.

Then notice Wayne’s face when he realizes he cannot go back and protect the young officer. That scene has a way of getting better every time you see it.