At 3 PM ET/12 PM PT, Manchester United plays Everton at Old Trafford as part of the latest string of Premier League soccer matches. It’s likely to be an action-packed match with both teams having a lot to gain from winning. The match is being broadcast exclusively through NBC’s streaming service, Peacock Premium, in the U.S. Here’s how to watch Manchester United vs Everton online today.

Both Manchester United and Everton have enjoyed good seasons so far with Manchester United second in the table and only three points behind Manchester City for the top spot. Everton is also performing reasonably well at eighth with all to play for as they’re currently on the same amount of points as sixth and seventh place — Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea respectively. A place in the Europa League could be possible for the Liverpool-based side if they can just keep up good form for the rest of the season.

Having said that, the last two matchups with Manchester United haven’t gone well for Everton. In both cases, Manchester United won comprehensively. There was a 2-0 victory in December 2020 with a November 2020 meeting ending in 3-1 to Manchester United.

How to Watch Manchester United vs Everton in the U.S.

As with much of the Premier League, NBC’s Peacock is the only service broadcasting the soccer match in the U.S. There isn’t a free Manchester United vs Everton live stream. Instead, you’ll need to sign up to Peacock Premium. The service ordinarily costs $5 per month but right now, you can sign up for a one-week free trial to watch the match in stunning Full HD.

If you plan on watching more of the Premier League, the one-week trial won’t be enough, but if you’re simply interested in checking out Manchester United vs Everton, this is the perfect way to enjoy it without any risk. Simply cancel the free trial once you’ve finished watching the match. You can get started within seconds.

Alongside extensive live sports including the Premier League, you also get access to exclusive Peacock original series such as the reboot of Saved by the Bell, next-day access to current NBC hits, and thousands of hours worth of movies and TV shows. That one-week free trial could work out pretty nicely once you’ve finished watching the big game.

