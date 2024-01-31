This massive 98-inch TCL TV is $3,000 off for the Super Bowl

It’s not every day you come across savings massive enough to make all other Super Bowl TV deals jealous, but Best Buy is doing just that with the TCL S5 4K Smart TV. In fact, the savings aren’t the only massive part of the deal, as the it’s the 98-inch model that’s seeing a discount, which is perfect to gather around for the coming Super Bowl. The deal is worth a savings of $3,000. It drops the price of the TCL 98-inch S5 from $5,000 to an impressive sale price of just $2,000. Free delivery is included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the TCL 98-inch S5 4K LED Smart TV

Whether you’re building a home theater from scratch or want to upgrade to watch the Super Bowl this year, the 98-inch model of the TCL S5 4K LED Smart TV should be at the top of your list of considerations. It’s capable of producing a massive, high quality 4K image that competes with what you’ll find in the best TVs. That image comes via an LED display that offers superior brightness and high color contrast. It utilizes directly-lit backlighting that offers good light uniformity and makes the TV work well in any room.

Recommended Videos

And because this is a smart TV, it comes with easy, built-in access to streaming content. This includes access to the Super Bowl, but also to things like the best movies on Hulu. This TV utilizes the Google TV for its smarts, which brings your favorite movies, shows, and live TV together all in one place. Additional smart features include the ability to control the TV using voice commands. The TCL S5 4K TV is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and it can also pair with any of the best wireless headphones that have Bluetooth connectivity in order to create a private listening experience.

This Super Bowl deal on the 98-inch TCL S5 4K Smart TV is a tough one to beat. You can add it to your entertainment hub for $2,000, which is a savings of $3,000 from its regular price of $5,000. Free delivery is included, and in many areas you can pick it up today at your nearest Best Buy.

Editors' Recommendations