 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This massive 98-inch TCL TV is $3,000 off for the Super Bowl

Andrew Morrisey
By
Image used with permission by copyright holder

It’s not every day you come across savings massive enough to make all other Super Bowl TV deals jealous, but Best Buy is doing just that with the TCL S5 4K Smart TV. In fact, the savings aren’t the only massive part of the deal, as the it’s the 98-inch model that’s seeing a discount, which is perfect to gather around for the coming Super Bowl. The deal is worth a savings of $3,000. It drops the price of the TCL 98-inch S5 from $5,000 to an impressive sale price of just $2,000. Free delivery is included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the TCL 98-inch S5 4K LED Smart TV

Whether you’re building a home theater from scratch or want to upgrade to watch the Super Bowl this year, the 98-inch model of the TCL S5 4K LED Smart TV should be at the top of your list of considerations. It’s capable of producing a massive, high quality 4K image that competes with what you’ll find in the best TVs. That image comes via an LED display that offers superior brightness and high color contrast. It utilizes directly-lit backlighting that offers good light uniformity and makes the TV work well in any room.

Recommended Videos

And because this is a smart TV, it comes with easy, built-in access to streaming content. This includes access to the Super Bowl, but also to things like the best movies on Hulu. This TV utilizes the Google TV for its smarts, which brings your favorite movies, shows, and live TV together all in one place. Additional smart features include the ability to control the TV using voice commands. The TCL S5 4K TV is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and it can also pair with any of the best wireless headphones that have Bluetooth connectivity in order to create a private listening experience.

Related

This Super Bowl deal on the 98-inch TCL S5 4K Smart TV is a tough one to beat. You can add it to your entertainment hub for $2,000, which is a savings of $3,000 from its regular price of $5,000. Free delivery is included, and in many areas you can pick it up today at your nearest Best Buy.

Editors' Recommendations

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
Hurry — This 50-inch TV is under $150 in Walmart’s Black Friday sale
this 50 inch 4k tv is 148 for black friday onn 70 on wall

It's early, but Black Friday is here. Retailers are already offering some amazing deals ahead of the holiday shopping season, which means you don't have to wait if you're in the market for something in particular. At the top of those great deals are a host of options on smart TVs, like the Onn 50-inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku smart TV on sale at Walmart for just $148 -- less than $200. The superstore is doing something a little differently this year. All Black Friday deals are available to see in Early Access, but if you want to shop them earlier, you'll need Walmart+, the company's Prime-like offering.

To make things even sweeter, Walmart is offering 50% off Walmart+, so you can grab this TV early, on November 8 at 12 PM EST. It's

Read more
Great for sports: The cheapest 50-inch QLED TV worth buying
A TCL Q5 TV on a wall.

Sports lovers may also love this deal on a new 4K TV, as it’s a good way to get some lifelike sports action into your home with some savings. The 50-inch model of the TCL Q5 QLED 4K TV is going for just $250 at Best Buy right now. This is a $150 savings from its regular price of $400, and it makes a great way to watch things like the best sports streaming services and NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube. Best Buy is including free next day delivery with a purchase, as well as in-store pickup in many locations.

Why You Should Buy the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV
TCL has become one of the more popular TV brands over the last few years. It provides a lot of technology and a great 4K picture at modest price points. With the 50-inch model of the TCL Q5 4K TV you’ll be getting a TV that’s not too big and not too small. It should fit nicely into almost any home theater setup, or it can stand alone in smaller rooms. When it comes to picture quality, it has 4K Ultra HD resolution and QLED technology. QLED offers more than a billion colors for rich, lifelike images, and it creates one of the most immersive experiences available on the market.

Read more
Best Buy is practically giving away this 50-inch QLED 4K TV today
2023 TCL Q6 4K QLED TV.

Just in time for the sports season, Best Buy is hosting an excellent sale on TVs and entertainment devices, and boy, do we have one you're definitely going to want to see. Whether you're checking out our weekend watch list, catching up on weekly football, watching some old-school movies like E.T. or The Goonies, or streaming the latest UFC livestream, you're going to need an excellent, ultra-high-definition TV. Look no further than the TCL 50-inch Class Q5 4K QLED HDR smart TV with Google TV's smart streaming platform built-in. Why? Because normally it's $400, but Best Buy is offering it right now for just $300. That is a phenomenal deal and one you'll want to scoop up as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the TCL 50-inch Class Q5 4K QLED HDR smart Google TV
We'll go over the specifications and features, which are important, but also, you'll probably want to plan ahead and consider what you'll be watching on a gorgeous TV such as this. While watching sports, you'll be able to see the field, players, and everything happening on screen, no matter how frantic, in remarkable clarity and detail. Not just because of the 4K ultra-HD definition but also because of the Quantum Dot technology that offers exceptional sharpness and color clarity with an UltraWide color gamut -- for more accurate colors and representations.

Read more