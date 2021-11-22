In a busy world — and we do live in a very busy world, these days — we could all use a little convenience and support. There are many products or items out there that promise to offer some reprieve, but a lot of times, they just add more work. Take robot vacuums, for instance. Sure, they operate out of a dock, can return on their own to charge, and will vacuum and clean on a schedule, but they don’t always work as intended. They might get stuck, prompting you to seek out the device and free it. They also have dustbins that need to be emptied regularly, much like a traditional vacuum. In this way, they do help clean and take away some of that responsibility, but they also add new tasks and considerations. The Roborock S7, with its Auto-Empty Dock, turns all of that on its head. This super intelligent vacuum can clean, empty, and continue operating for up to eight weeks with minimal input.

Wondering how it all works? It’s pretty simple, actually. The Auto-Empty Dock has a built-in reservoir that empties the vacuum’s dustbin when it connects to charge — and when the dustbin is full. That means, the vacuum can start cleaning, and then when the dustbin needs emptying, it quietly returns to its dock, deposits the contents, and then goes right back to cleaning. You only have to empty the dock when it’s full, but again, it holds up to eight weeks of dust, dirt, and debris. Even better, the S7 is both a vacuum and a mop, with sonic mopping technology. You don’t have to worry about the mop spilling water or dirty residue anywhere either. It automatically lifts to prevent carpets, rugs, and fragile surfaces from getting wet or ruined. We’ll cover the best features in a little more detail below, but for now, it’s worth mentioning the Roborock S7 is on sale for Black Friday, for 30% off the normal price. Instead of paying $650, you can get it for $455, one of the largest discounts ever offered for this model.

Why Sonic Mapping is a Game-Changer

The Roborock S7 isn’t just a vacuum that delivers 2500Pa of suction power — which is quite powerful for a robot vacuum — it’s also a sonic mop. By using special vibration technology, and the power of sound, it can scrub your floors clean up to 3,000 times per minute. It’s one of the fastest sonic mops on the market, capable of completely disintegrating dirt and debris. Plus, the 580g of mopping pressure is approximately double that of previous Roborock vacuum models. Ultimately, it all means that users can expect an incredibly thorough and much deeper clean, whether the floor is hardwood, tile, carpet, or something else. It can effortlessly lift crumbs, dirt, debris, and other gross particles from within the crevices of floors and carpets, helping to keep the fibers clean, as well. An upgraded primary brush hugs the ground, and with the vibration, it creates more effective agitation along the floor, disturbing particles enough so they’re sucked into the vacuum.

Also impressive, is the patented VibraRise™ technology that automatically lifts the mop when carpets are detected. This avoids wetting carpets and rugs, but also keeps the floor cleaner, as you don’t end up with unsightly streaks or spills. The mop will also lift when the vacuum returns to its dock, or when it runs into difficult areas. The 300ml water tank holds plenty of water to clean all of the floors in your home, too. Because it can both mop and vacuum, it can move between all types of flooring, both hard floors, and carpets, cleaning everything in one go, without interruption. You can let the little guy run, and focus on your other responsibilities, or just relax. Moreover, the extra-large 5200mAh battery offers plenty of power, enough for up to 3 hours of uninterrupted cleaning in quiet mode. No other robot vacuum will offer battery life remotely close to that, you’re lucky to get half of that time.

The Roborock Auto-Empty Dock Ties It All Together

Of course, the phenomenal eight-week automatic runtime would not be possible without the Auto-Empty Dock that helps to keep the vacuum’s dustbin free and clear. It makes owning a robot vacuum more convenient than ever, because emptying the dustbin, or rather the dock, becomes an occasional chore, instead of something you have to do every time the vacuum runs. The HEPA-rated self-emptying dustbin also ensures that the disposal process is easy, clean, and hands-free — it traps up to 99.99% of allergens and airborne pollutants. If you have pets in your home, that’s a big deal too, because it can keep dander and other nasties, like animal fur, away from the most trafficked areas of your home.

For Black Friday, Roborock is offering its S7 Vacuum for $455 with free shipping, on Amazon. Since it’s usually $650, you’re getting $195 off, which is one of the biggest discounts we’ve seen on this model. Stock is running low, so if you want something now, and the S7 +is out of stock, it’s an excellent alternative! You can purchase the S7 robot vacuum and the Auto-Empty Dock (AED) separately, for $50 more, which is the equivalent of buying the S7+ outright. Either way, you can check those out at Amazon, below.

Looking for Something Else? Check Out These Alternatives

Of course, the S7+, S7 robot vacuum, and Auto-Empty Dock aren’t the only smart home cleaning products that Roborock offers. If you’re interested in a couple of alternatives, might we suggest the E4 Mop and Robot Vacuum, or the S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop? You can read more about each, below!

E4 Mop and Robot Vacuum

The Roborock E4 Mop is both a smart robot vacuum and a mop, with a 200-minute runtime on a single charge. The 5200mAh battery offers cleaning for over 2,100 square feet before it needs to return to its dock to top-up on power. It also features intelligent navigation with infrared sensors for obstacle detection. Plus, you get full app controls with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support.

Normally $430, the Black Friday sale knocks 42% off, which is a discount of $160. The final price you’ll pay, with free shipping, is $220.

S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

If you’re looking for multi-floor mapping for a large property, intelligent LiDAR navigation, and Wi-Fi connectivity with full app controls, the S6 Pure is a great alternative! It offers 2000Pa of suction power, Alexa voice controls — and Siri — with options to establish no-go zones or set up selective room cleaning. What’s more, it has a 180ml water tank, in addition to the dustbin, so it can both mop and vacuum your floors.

While it’s usually $600, the S6 Pure is on sale right now for $240 off (40%) and one of the best Black Friday deals Roborock is offering. It’s yours for $360 with free shipping.

Editors' Recommendations