Save Big With These Portable Air Conditioner Deals

Summertime is here and you really need a new portable air conditioner. The absolute best way to cool down your home, we’ve spotted two great deals at Walmart right now that allow you to enjoy a cooler home for less. At the moment, the retailer has a JHS 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner for just $449 saving you $50 on the usual price or, alternatively, you can grab a Honeywell 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner for just $533, saving you nearly $100 on the regular price. Whatever you decide, you get the benefit of a far nicer living environment than ever before. While you can check out our 6 ways to cool down your home without air conditioning, we strongly recommend investing in a great air conditioner. Let’s take a look at why they’re both worth your time.

JHS 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner — $449, was $500

Lifestyle image of JHS 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner in a living room environment.

Covering a maximum room size of 550 square feet, the JHS 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner is a pretty sweet deal for $449. It’s a three-in-one unit so it offers cooling, fans, and dehumidifying for up to 63 pints per day. It’s those kinds of features that stand out amongst the best air conditioners so there’s something for every scenario here. The JHS 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner is ideal for both home offices or living rooms, or even your bedroom. With a sleep mode, you’ll even be able to get a full night’s rest while keeping cool, plus there are integrated side handles and caster wheels for moving it around your home. A flexible exhaust hose and window venting kit means it’s quick and easy to set up, too. With electronic controls that offer an LED display, 3 speeds, and a programmable 24-hour timer, you’ll always feel in control of the JHS 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner.

Honeywell 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner — $533, was $630

Honeywell 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner on white background.

If you want to invest in one of the best portable air conditioners you can afford, the Honeywell 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner is a good bet. Like the JHS unit, it offers three features — cooling, dehumidifying, and working as a fan, but it covers a wider area, catering for rooms up to 700 square feet. With thermal overload protection, you also get the benefit of peace of mind that this air conditioner is safe at all times, plus there’s adjustable vertical wind motion which helps distribute powerful cool air evenly for fast and consistent cooling. Other features include auto evaporation in cooling mode with no bucket to empty, plus a continuous drain option for long unattended operation. It’s easy to install, too, plus there’s a remote control for simple operation.

