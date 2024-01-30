 Skip to main content
Watch the Super Bowl in style: This 100-inch QLED TV is $3,000 off

The Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV placed in a living room environment.
With the Super Bowl coming up fast, there are some great TV deals around to make sure that you can watch the big game in ultimate style. Arguably, the most impressive is over at Best Buy at the moment. It’s possible to buy the Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV for $2,000 right now, saving $3,000 off the regular price of $5,000. A truly huge TV, you’ll need to check you’ve got the space at home to fit it but if you do, it’s going to look spectacular. Here’s what else you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV

The Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV is a pretty impressive TV for the price. It’s more than just a huge TV thanks to its QLED properties which mean you get purer and richer colors, along with better accuracy too. It also has full array local dimming which precisely adjusts the LED’s brightness in both dark and bright areas of the picture so you gain greatly improved contrast in all room environments.

That means the Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV is going to look great whether you’re catching the Super Bowl itself or moving on to the Super Bowl halftime show. Features like Dolby Vision certainly help but there’s also smooth motion technology and a 144Hz refresh rate which helps smooth out fast-moving action so there’s minimal blurring at all times.

After the game, you can switch over to a movie and the TV’s Filmmaker mode disables all post-processing to ensure that you get to see the movie just how the director intended you to see it, right down to preserving the correct aspect ratio, colors, and frame rates. A dedicated gaming mode offers a similar experience for gamers with an automatic low-latency mode, 144Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync Premium support.

There’s also Dolby Atmos support and the option to wirelessly connect Bluetooth soundbars, while Google Assistant and Alexa save you from needing to grab the remote so often.

Full of great features and sure to delight, the Hisense 100-inch U76 QLED TV is normally $5,000. Right now, Best Buy has dropped the price to $2,000 which is perfect timing for the Super Bowl. A truly home cinematic experience, check it out now if you’re keen to invest in a great new TV. It even has free installation.

