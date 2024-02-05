Want to watch the Super Bowl for free? Do this right now

The Super Bowl is fast approaching, and if you’re looking for a way to watch the game, one of the best ways to watch is with FuboTV. Fubo is one of the best live TV streaming services, and it’s particularly enticing to sports lovers, as it has a huge lineup of sports channels. Fubo is also where you want to turn if you’re looking for a way to watch the Super Bowl for free. A FuboTV free trial is available, and it’s good for a week of free Fubo service. This is a deal you should pounce on right now, as Fubo subscriptions regularly start at $80 and there’s no guarantee free access will still be available on Super Bowl Sunday.

Why You Should Subscribe to FuboTV

The FuboTV free trial gets you a week of free access to every channel in the Fubo lineup. This is a big win for anyone looking to watch the Super Bowl for free, as well as sports lovers in general. Fubo’s channel lineup includes the likes of sports networks such as the ESPN networks, FS1, FS2, TBS, NFL Network, NBC Golf, and many others. With several movie channels in its lineup, FuboTV also offers access to content like some of the best sports movies of all time and some of the best sports documentaries of all time.

Recommended Videos

All told, Fubo has more than 400 channels available through its various subscription plans, and because it’s an online TV streaming service, you can watch from almost anywhere by accessing the Fubo website directly or by using the FuboTV app. The FuboTV app is a great sidekick to keep with you if you find yourself stuck at the office during game time, and it will come in particularly handy if you find yourself away from the house when the Super Bowl kicks off.

A FuboTV subscription would regularly range from $80 per month to $100 per month, but with this deal you can capitalize on a week of free Fubo service to watch the Super Bowl for free. You’ll want to sign up immediately for your week-long free trial. There’s no guarantee it will be still be available on Super Bowl Sunday and subscribing now will lock in your free Super Bowl viewing access.

Editors' Recommendations