While there are a lot of great fights as part of the Day of Reckoning PPV event, this one is likely not going to see it go the ten rounds, given all the heated comments coming from both sides. Mark de Mori came out punching with a statement that he plans to break the Croatian Filip Hrgovic in half, hoping to end the bout within the first few rounds. On his end, Hrgovic said that, while he was initially going to let de Mori fight a few rounds due to his Croatian roots, he will now try to end the match within the first few rounds as well. Either way, it’s shaping up to be a quick and brutal fight, so be sure to tune in!

Is There a Free Filip Hrgovic vs Mark De Mori Live Stream

Unfortunately, there’s no way to watch this event for free, as it’s a PPV event on ESPN+ and DAZN. As such, you’re going to have to pay both the fight cost and the subscription cost to either of these platforms. When it comes to the fight itself, it will cost you $40 for both ESPN+ and DAZN. Individual subscriptions, on the other hand, will vary, with a DAZN subscription going for $20 a month, and the ESPN+ subscription going for $11 a month. That said, it’s worth grabbing the year-long DAZN subscription since it gives you the first month for free, and if you’d rather go for ESPN+, then the only costs $15 and includes ESPN+, Disney +, and Hulu.

How to Watch the Filip Hrgovic vs Mark De Mori Live Stream from Anywhere

Traveling or living outside of the US will likely mean that you’ll have to grab a VPN subscription along with a subscription to either ESPN+ or DAZN. Luckily, NordVPN is having a great sale on its site, and it’s one of the best VPNs out there. If you want the most basic plan, then the 2-year subscription for just the VPN is going for $81, rather than the usual $224, which comes out to roughly $3 per month. On the other hand, if you’d like to get a whole security suite, the 2-year Nord Complete plan includes the VPN, a password manager, and 1TB of encrypted storage, and all that for just $135.

