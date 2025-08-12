The Bear season 5: Everything we know so far

Although it debuted to widespread acclaim, reception to subsequent seasons of The Bear have been a little more mixed. Season 4 hit FX on Hulu on June 25, although it wasn’t met with the same level of fanfare as previous seasons. Even so, the show continues to perform well with awards bodies, and it commands enough of an audience that it has continued to be renewed.

Now that the fourth season is out in the world, though, many are wondering whether the show will be back for at least one more season. Here’s everything we know about the potential for a fifth season of The Bear:

Will The Bear get a fifth season?

FX announced on July 1 that The Bear would be back for a fifth season. We know that the new season will drop in 2026, but we don’t know much else about the new season yet.

Where is The Bear headed?

One overarching question for The Bear is where the show is ultimately going to land. At the end of season 4, Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy announced that he would leave the restaurant when it stabilized, or when they received their first Michelin star, whichever came first. The goal of a Michelin star has been central to the show for some time, and it seems like it might make sense for The Bear to conclude that way.

This comes after Carmy announces that he needs to leave The Bear in order to heal, and he gets into a heated argument with Sugar, Richie, and Sydney over the restaurant’s future. Carmy’s toxicity has been a major throughline for the series, as has his genius, and it seems like any resolution to the series would have to incorporate an end for Carmy and for the restaurant.

Is season 5 the last season?

We don’t yet know that season 5 will be the last season, although some expected that the show would be concluding next year. FX did not announce that the season was the “fifth and final,” though, so as far we know, the show could get renewed again. It’s also possible, though, that The Bear is winding its way toward some sort of conclusion.

Is there a release date for season 5 of The Bear?

We don’t yet know when season 5 of The Bear might hit Hulu, but the show has been releasing about one season a year. The likeliest answer, then, is that the fifth season will be released sometime next summer, about a year after this season hit Hulu. That’s dependent, though, at least in part on pre-production and production schedules.

Where can I stream The Bear?

Every season of The Bear is available to stream on Hulu, and the fifth season will also be available to stream there. Because Hulu is owned by Disney+, you can also watch The Bear on Disney+ as long as you have Disney+ with Hulu. The show has been remarkably successful on Hulu, racking up Emmy nominations and wins for each of its first three seasons.