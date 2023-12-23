There will be a lot of interesting fights during the Day of Reckoning PPV event, and one of them that has a belt up for grabs is the fight between Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur. Bivol is ESPN’s No.1 light heavyweight and will defend his WBA title. Lyndon, on the other hand, will be competing for the first time for a world title, and while he has a nearly clean record, it’s still an uphill struggle for Arthur when it comes to this fight. Even with all that going for him, Bivol is still laser-focused on a win and isn’t underestimating Arthur even one bit, so it should be an interesting match.

The Day of Reckoning event will take place at 11:00 a.m. ET, with this fight of Bivol vs Arthur expected to take place at around 3:30 p.m. ET.

Recommended Videos

Is There a Free Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur Live Stream

Much like other PPV events, there’s no place for you to watch this live stream for free. Instead, it will be available through both ESPN+ and DAZN if you’d like to watch it, with the event itself going for $40 on both platforms, so if you have one of either, that’s all you’ll be paying. On the other hand, if you still need to grab a subscription, then ESPN+ is going for $11 a month, although it’s probably a better idea just to grab the that includes ESPN+, Disney +, and Hulu. As for DAZN, its subscription goes for $20, but there is a special offer where if you buy a whole year, the first year is essentially given to you for free. So, you have a couple of good options to go with.

How to Watch the Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur Live Stream from Anywhere

If you’re living or traveling outside of the US, then you’re going to have to watch this fight with a VPN as well as your standard ESPN+ or DAZN subscription. To that end, one of the better VPNs out there, NordVPN, is having a great sale you can take advantage of. You can grab a complete 2-year package that includes a VPN, a password manager, and 1TB of encryption for just $135, which is a great option if you want a full security suite and don’t have one already. On the other hand, if you just want a good VPN, then the standard 2-year package for just the VPN will only run you $81, which is a pretty solid amount for 24 months of VPN service.

Editors' Recommendations