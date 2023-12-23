 Skip to main content
Is there a free Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker live stream?

Dazn

The very much anticipated Day of Reckoning event has a truly stacked card, and one of the interesting fights that you’re going to want to watch is the Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker, one of the main co-events. It’s always going to be an interesting match-up when two heavyweight champions get in the ring, although it’s also important to note that Wilder hasn’t had a match since October of last year. That’s compared to Parker who’s had four fights in the last year. As such it’s going to be interesting to see how these two stack up against each other.

The Day of Reckoning is going to be live-streamed at 11:00 a.m. ET, with this specific fight expected to happen around 5:30 p.m. ET.

Is There a Free Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker Live Stream

If you’re planning to tune-in, we’re sad to say that there aren’t any options except for PPV. More specifically, you can watch the fight on either DAZN or ESPN+, and the event itself will cost you $40 on both platforms. If you need a subscription, then DAZN’s runs at $20, although there is a special offer where if you buy into a full year, DAZN throws in the first month for essentially free: just one cent. As for ESPN+, the membership goes for $11 a month, although it’s probably a better idea to spend the extra $3 and get yourself the which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu.

How to Watch the Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker Live Stream from Anywhere

NordVPN logo
NordVPN

While the Day of Reckoning event will be streamed to various places, if you’re traveling outside the US, then you’ll likely need to grab a VPN along with your subscription to either DAZN or ESPN+. To that end, probably one of the best VPNs out there is NordVPN, and you can take advantage of some excellent discounts. For example, you can grab a two-year complete package that includes a VPN, a password manager, and 1TB of encrypted storage, all for just $135 compared to the usual $447 it goes for. Or, if you’re only interested in the VPN, then the basic two-year VPN subscription will run you just $81, which comes out to be around $3 per month, which is a solid price for a solid VPN.

