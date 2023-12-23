 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Is there a free Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller live stream?

Albert Bassili
By
Dazn

The Day of Reckoning is a huge MMA event that’s happening over the next few days, and there are a lot of interesting fights to watch. One example is Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller, where Daniel Dubois is considered the favorite, although Miller is sure to try to maintain his excellent record. Either way, it will be an exciting fight, especially with both these fighters trying to prove a point.

The Day of Reckoning event will start at 11:00 a.m. on December 23, and this specific fight is projected to start at around 4:30 p.m. ET, so stay tuned in to catch it.

Recommended Videos

Is There a Free Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller Live Stream

Sadly, there is no way to watch this livestream for free. Currently, you can only watch the whole event at either DAZN or ESPN+, and both are pay-per-view. At DAZN, the PPV will cost you $40, as well as a DAZN subscription, which comes out to $20, although if you go for a one-year subscription, they’ll essentially give you the first month for free. As for ESPN+, it will also cost you $40 for the PPV and $11 for the ESPN+ subscription, although it’s worth grabbing the instead, which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for just $15

How to Watch the Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller Live Stream from Anywhere

NordVPN logo
NordVPN

Unfortunately, the PPV event is only going to be available in certain territories, and if you’re flying or staying outside the US, then you’ll need a VPN along with your DAZN or ESPN+ subscription. To that end, one of the best VPNs out there is NordVPN, and it even has a pretty great deal going on right now as well. You can grab a two-year complete subscription that includes the VPN, a password manager, and 1TB of encrypted storage, all for the price of $135, which is an excellent deal. Of course, if you just want the VPN and to watch this fight as cheaply as possible, then we’d suggest going for the VPN-only 2-year subscription which costs $81, and amounts to $3 per month, which is pretty solid too.

Editors' Recommendations

Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, Digital…
Black Friday deal knocks $1,000 off Samsung’s ‘Frame’ TV
Samsung's The Frame on a wall surrounded by paintings and docarations

Samsung's The Frame TV is a very unique piece of technology. As much of a piece of art as a TV, The Frame is made to be hung up on your wall and act as an art piece when it isn't being used. You can choose to have it cycle between paintings, photos, or really anything you choose that works for your living room, including personal family photos. Of course, it can be pretty expensive, but luckily, there are a couple of great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of from Samsung that decrease the price substantially.

32-inch The Frame TV --

Read more
116 best Amazon Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops, and more
Watching a snowboarder on the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet.

Amazon is probably the biggest retailer when it comes to Black Friday, and we're already seeing some massive deals this weekend. As such, we've collected some of the best we could find in various categories to act as your one-stop shop for all things Amazon. So, be sure to check out each category below for the best Black Friday deals, and check back regularly as we update the list.

Best Amazon Black Friday TV Deals

Read more
Is there a free UFC 295 live stream? How to watch Procházka vs. Pereira
UFC 295 promotional poster showing Prochazka and Pereira.

Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira is happening tonight. While we won't get the initially promised championship bout between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic due to an injury, the elevated Procházka vs. Pereira is still exciting. Procházka (29-3-1) and Pereira (8-2) will duke it out for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship title. There are four other fights on the undercard, including an interim title bout. Procházka vs. Pereira starts at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 11. Keep reading as we break down how to watch UFC -- including the UFC 295 live stream -- from anywhere in the world.
Is there a free UFC 295 live stream anywhere?
There is no free UFC 295 live stream in the U.S., but some countries get access to it through basic cable subscriptions. As you'll see below, UFC 295 is streaming on TNT Sports in the U.K. Since the fight starts at 4:00 a.m. in London, UFC probably figured no one would pay the premium U.S. prices for the event. If you're looking for a free UFC 295 stream in the U.S., you're out of luck.

How to watch the UFC 295 live stream in the US
UFC 295 will be live streamed as an ESPN+ PPV. The PPV itself costs $80, and you'll also need an ESPN+ subscription. There are a few options for that, such as the basic $11 per month subscription or the Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu and Disney+, for $15 per month. You also have the option of purchasing the PPV and a year of ESPN+ for $135, effectively bringing the annual ESPN+ price down from $100 to $55. ESPN hosts a lot of UFC and boxing streams, both PPV and standard, so you will definitely use your ESPN+ subscription for another combat sports event before a year is up.

Read more