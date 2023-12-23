The Day of Reckoning is a huge MMA event that’s happening over the next few days, and there are a lot of interesting fights to watch. One example is Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller, where Daniel Dubois is considered the favorite, although Miller is sure to try to maintain his excellent record. Either way, it will be an exciting fight, especially with both these fighters trying to prove a point.

The Day of Reckoning event will start at 11:00 a.m. on December 23, and this specific fight is projected to start at around 4:30 p.m. ET, so stay tuned in to catch it.

Is There a Free Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller Live Stream

Sadly, there is no way to watch this livestream for free. Currently, you can only watch the whole event at either DAZN or ESPN+, and both are pay-per-view. At DAZN, the PPV will cost you $40, as well as a DAZN subscription, which comes out to $20, although if you go for a one-year subscription, they’ll essentially give you the first month for free. As for ESPN+, it will also cost you $40 for the PPV and $11 for the ESPN+ subscription, although it’s worth grabbing the instead, which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for just $15

How to Watch the Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller Live Stream from Anywhere

Unfortunately, the PPV event is only going to be available in certain territories, and if you’re flying or staying outside the US, then you’ll need a VPN along with your DAZN or ESPN+ subscription. To that end, one of the best VPNs out there is NordVPN, and it even has a pretty great deal going on right now as well. You can grab a two-year complete subscription that includes the VPN, a password manager, and 1TB of encrypted storage, all for the price of $135, which is an excellent deal. Of course, if you just want the VPN and to watch this fight as cheaply as possible, then we’d suggest going for the VPN-only 2-year subscription which costs $81, and amounts to $3 per month, which is pretty solid too.

