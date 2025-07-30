Beginner’s guide to cigar shapes and sizes — and why they matter

Walking into a cigar shop and facing what seems like a million options is enough to make anyone panic. Cigars stacked everywhere, each with a strange name, size, and a slightly different shape from the last one. If you haven’t done this before, it’s tempting to just grab something, anything, and run!



But hold on a second. Those shapes actually matter. They aren’t just there to look fancy or make things confusing.



The size and shape change the whole experience of smoking that cigar – how it tastes, burns, and feels. It’s kind of like how driving a tiny sports car is way different than driving a big truck. Both get you where you’re going, but the experience along the way is not the same.

What are cigar vitolas?

A vitola is the word for a cigar’s shape and size. It’s basically the blueprint and structure of the cigar. It tells you a lot about what you can expect.



This hasn’t been made up recently. This whole vitola thing goes way back. Cuban cigar makers figured out centuries ago that changing the shape and size could really mess with the flavor and the smoke. They weren’t just messing around either. Each vitola was made on purpose to get a certain flavor and smoking style right.

The most common cigar shapes

Generally, cigars come in two types: parejos and figurados.

Parejo (straight-sided) cigars

Parejos are your common, everyday cigars. They have straight sides, a round head, and an open foot. Nothing too flashy, but that’s what makes them great. They’re reliable, easy to predict, and work for both beginners and seasoned smokers who want something consistent.



– Corona: This is like the standard cigar. Usually, it’s around 5.25″ to 6″ long and has a ring size of 42-44 (we’ll talk about ring size soon). It’s a great place for most people to start. It’s like the Honda Civic of cigars. It’s dependable, easy to get, and does what it needs to do. Think the Arturo Fuente Gran Reserva Corona.

Recommended Videos

– Robusto: These are short, thick, and full of taste. They’re about 4.75″ to 5.5″ long with a ring size of 48-52. Pick one of these up when you want a bold smoke, but you don’t have hours to sit around. It’s like a shot of espresso in the cigar world. A good example is the Padron 2000 Natural.

– Churchill: This type received its name from the famous Winston Churchill. These are like the marathon runners of cigars. They’re 7″ long with a ring size of 47. If you light one of these up, you’re settling in for a while. They are perfect for long talks or times when you want to enjoy every little moment. A perfect pick is the Romeo y Julieta 1875 Churchill.

– Petit Corona: It has the class of a corona, but it is smaller. These are around 4.5″ long with a ring size of 40-42. It’s like watching the highlights of a movie instead of the whole thing. It’s still satisfying but quicker to enjoy, much like the Montecristo No. 4.

– Corona Gorda: It’s like a Corona, but fatter, around 5.6″ x 46. You get more filler, so more flavor. Check out the Hoyo de Monterrey Epicure No. 2.

– Double Corona: This is a big one, about 7.5″ to 8.5″ long, and thick, around 49–52 ring gauge. It’ll last you all day. Try the H. Upmann Sir Winston.

– Panetela: It’s thin and classy (34–38 ring gauge). Because it’s thin, it burns quicker and hotter. A good one is the Davidoff Signature No. 2.

– Lonsdale: These are the fancy ones. They’re about 6.5″ long with a ring size of 42. They give you a longer, smoother smoke. Perfect when you want something classy, but not too intense. Think the Punch Punch.

Figurado (irregular-shaped) cigars

Now, things are about to get interesting. Figurados are the rebels of cigar shapes. They don’t follow the rules and will give you smoking experiences like no other.

– Pyramid: These start narrow at the head and widen as you go down, like an upside-down cone. Usually, they’re 6-7″ long, going from a ring size of 40 to 54. You will get a cool flavor thing going on as the cigar opens, as you smoke. The Montecristo No. 2 easily comes to mind.

– Belicoso: Imagine a robusto with a pointy head instead of a flat one. They’re about 5″ to 5.5″ long with a ring size of 50. That pointy head isn’t just there to look cool. It pushes the smoke together, which can make the flavor more intense. Oliva Serie V Belicoso is a perfect example.

– Torpedo: It’s kind of like the belicoso, but you can find them in different sizes with a tapered head and blunt foot. The pointy head gives you a certain kind of draw that smokers love. Some say it is like having a filter that makes the experience better. Think the My Father Le Bijou 1922 Torpedo Box Pressed.

Perfecto: These are the wild cards here. They have pointy heads and feet with a fat place in the middle. They look like something you would see in a cartoon. That crazy shape constantly changes the smoking experience. The size can be anywhere from 4.5″ to 9″ long. A perfect example is the Arturo Fuente Hemingway Signature.

– Culebra: This one is a beauty to behold. Three panetelas are twisted together like someone braided them. You can smoke them one at a time or all at once if you are feeling brave. Each cigar is around 5-6″ long with a ring size of 34-38. Look for the Partagas Culebras (Cuba) or La Flor Dominicana Culebra.

Breaking down cigar sizes

Cigar size is measured by length (in inches) and ring size (which is the diameter in 64ths of an inch). So, if you see 6 × 54, that means it’s 6 inches long and 54/64 inches wide.



Ring size is important because it affects how the cigar burns and the strength of the flavor. Thinner cigars (smaller ring size) burn hotter and quicker, while thicker ones burn cooler and slower. It’s like comparing a campfire to a gas grill. Both will give you heat, but you will feel the difference.

How shape and size affect the flavor, draw, and smoking time

Now, here’s where the fun begins. The outside leaf of the cigar (the wrapper) and the inside tobacco (the filler) work together differently based on the cigar’s size. With smaller ring sizes, the wrapper is what you taste the most. With larger ones, the filler takes over.



It’s like cooking: In a thin cigar, the wrapper is a strong sauce that flavors everything. In a thick cigar, the filler is the main course, and the wrapper is like the background flavors.



Another thing to consider is how fast it burns. Thin cigars burn hot and fast, which can strengthen the flavors, but you need to smoke them slowly so they don’t get too hot. Thick cigars burn cool and slow, which gives you time to enjoy the flavors, but you have to be patient.



Figurados make things more confusing. As you smoke a pyramid, the initial flavors will be from the wrapper. As you get farther down, the flavors will change. A perfecto has a changing diameter that makes a dynamic experience.

Picking what’s right for you

Here’s what really matters: Your choice will depend on three factors: your time, your favorite flavors, and your experience.



Time: If you only have half an hour? Then go for a petit corona or a small robusto. Got the whole evening free? Grab a Churchill. Celebrating something? Try that weird culebra.



If you only have half an hour? Then go for a petit corona or a small robusto. Got the whole evening free? Grab a Churchill. Celebrating something? Try that weird culebra. Preference: Do you love really bold flavors? Smaller ring sizes are for you. Want something smooth and complicated? Go bigger. Like to be surprised? Figurados are your friend.



Do you love really bold flavors? Smaller ring sizes are for you. Want something smooth and complicated? Go bigger. Like to be surprised? Figurados are your friend. Experience Level: Just starting out? Begin with a corona or robusto. They’re easy to smoke and will give you a good starting point. After you feel confident, try some figurados of different sizes.

Tips for enjoying different vitolas

Every vitola has its benefits. Smoke thin cigars slowly and let them cool between puffs. For thick ones, don’t be afraid to take more puffs. They can handle it. Figurados will change as you smoke them, so be patient.



The make of the cigar matters. A well-made cigar should feel firm, but not hard. It should be smooth with no cracks. The wrapper should be smooth and oily, not dry. These things matter more than what the vitola is called.

Elevating your cigar experience

Knowing about cigar shapes and sizes isn’t about showing off or saying fancy words. It’s about finding cigars that fit what you want, how much time you have, and how you’re feeling. Are you all about coronas or weird figurados? The goal is to test new things and see what happens.





