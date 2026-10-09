Cigar Lounge Spotlight: Española Cigar Bar & Lounge in Miami Beach

I was at Española Cigar Bar & Lounge in Miami Beach earlier this year when the idea for this weekly spotlight first came to mind. I was in town to interview Floyd Mayweather Jr. at a yacht party that turned out to be as bombastic as the 15-time world champion himself. The trip kicked off with dinner at Claudie for a taste of the French Riviera. I was whisked into the restaurant’s private dining room, where guests included a slew of GNC executives, former NBA players, and Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr.

After five or so Old Fashioneds, three of us decided to keep the night going, and we were all in the mood for stogies, which is always a great idea during one of Miami’s muggy nights. Española Cigar Bar & Lounge was the place to be, and if you’ve ever walked Española Way on a Friday night, you understand why.

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One of Miami Beach’s buzziest arteries, Española Way was Miami Beach’s first commercial development in the early 1920s. It’s said that the street was “built as an artists’ colony with a creative atmosphere that mirrored Greenwich Village in New York and the artists’ quarter in Paris.” That’s not an exaggeration. Española Way is lined with retail stores, restaurants, and hotels.

Española Cigar Bar & Lounge has been integral to the famed street’s heartbeat since opening in 2016. Boasting nearly 4.7 stars and more than 2,000 Google Reviews, the lounge is equal parts bar, cigar and hookah lounge, and fine-dining restaurant. The bar and cigar lounge have always drawn me to the joint, and it’s all I’ve partaken in. Always a cocktail before perusing the humidor for an Oliva cigar. After settling into my usual corner chair by the window overlooking the outdoor seating — perfect for people-watching — I keep an eye out for Super Bowl champion and first-ballot NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed. Somehow, I’ve spotted him every time I’ve visited.

Now, while I’ve personally never ordered from the food menu, the food there looks and smells pretty damn good. Starters include coco shrimp, smoky wings, and surf and turf sliders. Main courses include truffled lobster mac and cheese and chicken parm. You can also order from the grill (tomahawk steaks) or flatbread pizzas.

Española Cigar Bar & Lounge touts, “Come for the cigars. Stay for the cocktails, food, music, and the Miami Beach energy.” It’s true. The first night I went with colleagues, we almost closed the joint. We got back to our hotel close to 3 a.m. to get ready for the yacht party later that day.

I never got the chance to interview Floyd that day (he apologized and posed for a photo with me). The yacht party was raided by a cavalry of the Sheriff’s in boats and two helicopters carrying Navy SEALs. But the raid was just a “raid,” part of the ruse to promote Floyd’s new supplement brand, 101 (One of One).

The best part about that trip? It wasn’t dining with celebs at Claudie, or attending my first yacht party in Miami Beach.

It was discovering Española Cigar Bar & Lounge.