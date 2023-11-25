 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Black Friday is over, but this cordless drill is still $30

John Alexander
By
Image used with permission by copyright holder

When we think about deals on power tools, we think about all of the great Black Friday tool deals that come out each year. By Saturday, some are gone and some remain, but there’s also the beginning of something you might not think too much about with power tools. That’s the beginning of Cyber Monday deals. This year, you can get the Black+Decker 20V Cordless Drill and Driver for just $30. Incredibly, there’s a battery and charger included, too. That’s $29 less than the usual $59, all part of official Cyber Monday deals, starting now on Amazon. Tap the button below to see this deal for yourself or keep reading for our analysis.

Why you should buy the Black+Decker 20V Cordless Drill and Driver

It might seem a bit outrageous to mention this first, but the primary reason to buy this cordless drill over others is that it includes the battery and charger at a formidably low cost. Dollar per dollar, this is one of the best battery deals you can get. To explain, look at this deal on the starter kit. At the time of this writing, it is $39. Here, you get the battery, the charger, and a drill for $9 less.

Recommended Videos

But there is only so much you can do with a battery. The drill itself has to work out, too. Besides having great ratings from the masses (after acquiring 30,000+ of them, at that) the Black+Decker 20V cordless drill has three primary things working for it. Firstly, it has 11 positions on its clutch, giving you the chance to set it to the appropriate power level for the situation, saving screws from stripping along the way. Secondly, there is an LED light on the front so you can see that screw in the corner you’re trying to connect with. Lastly, it is quite lightweight at just 3.15 pounds, saving your wrists and thumb muscles from fatigue after longer usage times.

Related

To grab this deal, which includes the Black+Decker 20V Cordless Drill and Driver, a Black+Decker 20V battery, and a charger for said battery, just tap the button below. There, you’ll find it listed on Amazon for just $30 as part of Amazon’s official Cyber Monday deals event. That’s $29 less than the usual $59. Then, go check out more featured to see if anything else you want uses your newly acquired 20V battery.

Editors' Recommendations

John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Black Friday deal knocks $1,000 off Samsung’s ‘Frame’ TV
Samsung's The Frame on a wall surrounded by paintings and docarations

Samsung's The Frame TV is a very unique piece of technology. As much of a piece of art as a TV, The Frame is made to be hung up on your wall and act as an art piece when it isn't being used. You can choose to have it cycle between paintings, photos, or really anything you choose that works for your living room, including personal family photos. Of course, it can be pretty expensive, but luckily, there are a couple of great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of from Samsung that decrease the price substantially.

32-inch The Frame TV --

Read more
Amazon is having a huge sale on Christmas trees, wreaths, and more
decorate christmas tree lights

Christmas is almost here. Whether you can't wait to decorate or you don't want to think about it until after Thanksgiving, the holiday is close. In fact, shopping for Christmas gifts is what a lot of the Black Friday spirit is all about. But what about the other important thing you need to buy for? We're talking about your Christmas tree, of course. Now is a great time to save on lights, ornaments, wreaths, and Christmas trees as well, plus other Christmas gear. Basically, if it can get you ready to be decorated for Christmas, it is on sale now at Amazon. In many cases we're seeing artificial trees down as much as 50%, 60%, or even higher percentages off. And all you need to do to find them is tap the button below. If you don't have time to sort through all of it (there are 9 pages of items) we'll show you our top picks as well, if you keep reading.

Why you should shop Amazon Christmas deals
There are really too many items on sale to take them all in in any meaningful sort of way, so we've sorted out the deal based on your wants and needs:

Read more
116 best Amazon Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops, and more
Watching a snowboarder on the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet.

Amazon is probably the biggest retailer when it comes to Black Friday, and we're already seeing some massive deals this weekend. As such, we've collected some of the best we could find in various categories to act as your one-stop shop for all things Amazon. So, be sure to check out each category below for the best Black Friday deals, and check back regularly as we update the list.

Best Amazon Black Friday TV Deals

Read more