Black Friday is over, but this cordless drill is still $30

When we think about deals on power tools, we think about all of the great Black Friday tool deals that come out each year. By Saturday, some are gone and some remain, but there’s also the beginning of something you might not think too much about with power tools. That’s the beginning of Cyber Monday deals. This year, you can get the Black+Decker 20V Cordless Drill and Driver for just $30. Incredibly, there’s a battery and charger included, too. That’s $29 less than the usual $59, all part of official Cyber Monday deals, starting now on Amazon. Tap the button below to see this deal for yourself or keep reading for our analysis.

Why you should buy the Black+Decker 20V Cordless Drill and Driver

It might seem a bit outrageous to mention this first, but the primary reason to buy this cordless drill over others is that it includes the battery and charger at a formidably low cost. Dollar per dollar, this is one of the best battery deals you can get. To explain, look at this deal on the starter kit. At the time of this writing, it is $39. Here, you get the battery, the charger, and a drill for $9 less.

But there is only so much you can do with a battery. The drill itself has to work out, too. Besides having great ratings from the masses (after acquiring 30,000+ of them, at that) the Black+Decker 20V cordless drill has three primary things working for it. Firstly, it has 11 positions on its clutch, giving you the chance to set it to the appropriate power level for the situation, saving screws from stripping along the way. Secondly, there is an LED light on the front so you can see that screw in the corner you’re trying to connect with. Lastly, it is quite lightweight at just 3.15 pounds, saving your wrists and thumb muscles from fatigue after longer usage times.

To grab this deal, which includes the Black+Decker 20V Cordless Drill and Driver, a Black+Decker 20V battery, and a charger for said battery, just tap the button below. There, you’ll find it listed on Amazon for just $30 as part of Amazon’s official Cyber Monday deals event. That’s $29 less than the usual $59. Then, go check out more featured to see if anything else you want uses your newly acquired 20V battery.

