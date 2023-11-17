The best Black Friday TV deals on Samsung, LG, Sony, and more

With the holidays around the corner, a new TV will make a great way to take in the best Christmas movies to watch this year. And if you’d like to go into the holidays with some savings, Black Friday is a great chance to capitalize on some TV deals. Retailers are discounting TV models across the board. These Black Friday TV deals make a great opportunity to land a new centerpiece for your home theater, and a great place to kick back with some content during your holiday time off.

Best LG Black Friday TV Deals

LG TVs are known for offering great picture quality at manageable prices. They’re designed around the webOS smart platform, which makes finding your favorite content easy and convenient. With an LG TV you’ll find a full range of smart features that include things like built-in access to streaming apps and voice controls through various smart assistants.

LG 65-inch UQ70 4K smart TV —

LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED 4K smart TV —

LG 86-inch UR7800 Series 4K smart TV —

LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED 4K smart TV —

LG 77-inch B3 Series OLED 4K smart TV —

Recommended Videos

Best TCL Black Friday TV Deals

TCL has become one of the more popular TV brands on the market because it provides a lot of technology at a decent price point. In other words, great value lands front and center when you add a TCL TV to your home theater. You’ll find a range of sizes seeing Black Friday discounts, and despite its affordable price point, TCL still manages to deliver when it comes to picture quality.

TCL 40-inch S3 Class Full HD smart TV —

TCL 55-inch Q5 Series 4K HDR smart TV —

TCL 65-inch Q5 Series QLED 4K HDR smart TV —

TCL 65-inch Q7 Class QLED 4K HDR smart TV —

TCL 75-inch Q7 Class QLED 4K HDR smart TV —

Best Sony Black Friday TV Deals

Sony is one of the most recognizable names in consumer electronics, and that reach includes its TV lineup. Sony TVs consistently produce one of the best pictures you’ll find in a 4K TV. They come in a range of sizes that each offer amazing picture quality and an immersive viewing experience. You’ll also find smart features across the board when it comes to Sony TVs.

Sony 43-inch X85K Series 4K HDR smart TV —

Sony 65-inch X80K Series 4K HDR smart TV —

Sony 55-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K smart TV —

Sony 85-inch X80K Series 4K HDR smart TV —

Sony 85-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K smart TV —

Sony 77-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K smart TV —

Best Vizio Black Friday TV Deals

Vizio is another value brand that manages to pack some decent picture quality into modest price points. The current crop of Vizio Black Friday TV deals focus mainly on TVs that would be considered on the smaller end by today’s standards, but that makes these deals all the more valuable. These smaller TVs may not be the right fit for your home theater, but you can set them up in just about any other room in the house.

Vizio 32-inch D-Series 720p HD smart TV —

Vizio 40-inch D-Series Full HD smart TV —

Vizio 55-inch V-Series 4K HDR smart TV —

Best Samsung Black Friday TV Deals

Samsung is another TV brand you really can’t go wrong with. Samsung TVs come with lower starting price points than brands like Sony, yet they manage to maintain a high standard when it comes to picture quality. They also come with a ton of smart features, with most Samsung models powered by Tizen and offering compatibility with things like Amazon Alexa and Apple Airplay.

Samsung 55-inch CU7000 4K smart TV —

Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K smart TV —

Samsung 85-inch CU7000 4K smart TV —

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED 4K smart TV —

Samsung 77-inch S89C OLED 4K smart TV —

Editors' Recommendations