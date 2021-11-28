Amazon is known for having some of the best Apple Laptop Cyber Monday deals. As usual, there are some great discounts on MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros. Cyber Monday is a great time to buy necessary expensive products and luxury splurge items. Somehow, Apple products are both. They are in the upper range of laptop prices year-round, but you get what you pay for. Apple laptops are a favorite of both students and working professionals. Thanks to the yearly season of saving, you can get a nice discount on some of the most popular Apple laptops.

Apple Laptop Cyber Monday Deals 2021: Best Offers

Apple MacBook Air Laptop (2020) — $899, was $999

Apple MacBook Pro Laptop (2020) — $1,349, was $1,499

Why Buy:

Gorgeous design

Fast and powerful for its size

Integrates perfectly with your other Apple products

Light and compact

The Apple MacBook Air is a favorite for students and professionals. It’s very lightweight and compact, perfect for carrying between home, class, and work. If you need a computer for casual work and you’re a total Apple fanatic, the MacBook Air is your best choice. Praised for their ease of use and functionality, MacBooks have become one of the top recommended “do anything” laptops for any kind of computer user.

We can’t talk about Apple without talking about style. The MacBook Air is a sleek machine. It has a beautiful 13.3-inch display encased in a sturdy chassis. This particular discount is for the rose gold model. With thin bezels, you get the maximum amount of screen without adding extra size and weight. It’s only 0.63 inches thick when closed, and at only 2.8 pounds, it will fit right into any laptop bag with ease. It’s a great laptop for travel. An 18-hour battery life is just icing on the cake.

The MacBook Air isn’t a super-powered machine. It’s meant more for casual use. But just because this is a slimmer laptop doesn’t mean it’s a weak machine. The MacBook Air uses Apple’s M1 chip, the same one used in the beefier MacBook Pros. Combined with an 8-core CPU, Apple boasts that this laptop is 3.5 times faster than computers with their older chips. If you currently have an older MacBook, think about the power and speed you’re missing out on. The MacBook Air also has 8GB of RAM, enough to run several apps at once without experiencing a slowdown.

Why Buy:

Retina display for sharp images

Newest M1 chip

Last model to include the TouchBar

13-inch screen for easy portability

The MacBook Pro is the Air’s big brother. It has some beefier components, and it’s overall heavier. If you need a MacBook but the Air doesn’t cover it, Apple Laptop Cyber Monday deals will get you a sweet deal on a premiere machine.

Apple makes beautiful devices. The MacBook Pro has a 13.3-inch retina display, Apple’s signature screen. Colors are deep and rich, and images are as sharp as ever. It’s similar to the smoothness you see on your iPhone screen. That screen is wrapped in a stylish silver clamshell chassis, with the option to customize it with any number of MacBook cases. Overall, it’s only a little bit heavier than the MacBook Air, at 3 pounds total. That makes it perfect for students and commuting professionals.

This is the 2020 model, so it has Apple’s famous TouchBar. They removed that in the newest iteration of MacBooks. It has TouchID, the same concept you used to unlock your iPhone, back when they had home buttons. Touch ID will unlock your computer, let you buy things through credit and debit cards you’ve used before, and use Apple Pay.

The MacBook Pro has Apple’s M1 chip, their newest line of microchips. It’s quite powerful when combined with the 8-core CPU. With 8GB of RAM, you’ll be able to switch through apps and games quickly and not get any slowdown. The MacBook Pro is a good upgrade if you’re going to do system-intensive editing, like Photoshop or Final Cut Pro. You’ll have the power and speed necessary — and with 512GB of storage, you’ll have space to keep all your projects.

Should You Shop These Apple Laptop Cyber Monday Deals Today or Wait Until Tomorrow?

Considering these rare discounts are already available for purchase, it’s our recommendation to start buying now. Adobe Analytics reports that out-of-stock alerts across retailer sites websites are up around 124% compared to pre-pandemic, and that number is still going up. If a new, high-performance laptop with a unique, sleek design and programming is what you’ve been waiting for, there’s no need to wait any longer. Learning from the past, we know for sure that retailers are likely to put aside a limited stock of a discounted item such as this. Knowing this, it would be best not to delay what could potentially be an immediate and profound improvement to your computer lifestyle.

No need to stress though. During sales events, there is always an extremely high number of order volumes going through, slowing the transaction process of your purchase and giving you more time to think about it. If you’re worried that you’ll find a better deal in the future, you can always cancel your previous order and take advantage of that new deal to really capitalize on your savings. If nothing else, you can always look into the return window on certain products and use that to your advantage. Typically, products sold in such a manner are required to have a return policy of some kind. Typically a minimum of up to two weeks, you’ll have plenty of time to decide if your purchase is exactly what you want or not.

