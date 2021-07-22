The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There are true wireless earbuds, and then there are Apple’s earbuds, which are pretty much unmatched. They’re also a top pick for the best workout earbuds if that’s the kind of thing you’re looking for. Notice how unlike some of the best headphones for men, they have no tether or anything that wraps around your head? They offer excellent sound quality, adaptive noise cancellation to keep you immersed in your workout, but also have a reliable transparency mode to keep you safe and aware of your surroundings.

Amazon is offering a crazy deal on the Apple AirPods Pro with a wireless charging case, right now. You can get them for over $59 off, bringing the final price to $190 with free Prime one-day shipping, and free returns. That one-day shipping means you can have them for your workout tomorrow, depending on when you make the purchase. Pretty crazy, right?

The Apple AirPods Pro are a big step up from Apple’s basic AirPods true wireless earbuds. They feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which means they block out loud, distracting sounds when you’re trying to listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks, or whatever. But because that can also be dangerous, especially if you’re crossing the road a lot, a transparency mode is built-in too, so you can hear what’s happening nearby.

The AirPods Pro are sweat and water-resistant, perfect for intense workouts. An adaptive equalizer adjusts the sound and tunes settings based on the shape of your ear. In other words, they automatically fine-tune the listening experience for you. Easy setup is on the table too, as they sync seamlessly and automatically with Apple devices like the iPhone, iPad, and even Mac. You can access Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, through the headphones, as well.

Usually $250, Amazon has knocked $59 off the price and is offering them for $190 with free Prime one-day shipping, and free returns if you’re not satisfied. That’s cheap, and the shipping is fast — like crazy fast. We’re not sure how long the deal will be available though, so if you’re interested, act soon.

More True Wireless Earbuds Deals Available Now

If Apple’s AirPods Pro aren’t your style, or you just want to see what else is available, no problem! We rounded up all of the best deals on true wireless earbuds, which you’ll find below. Take a look!

