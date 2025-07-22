UFC champ Cody Garbrandt gets custom Indian bike in FORGED series finale

The third and final custom build in this year’s Indian Motorcycle FORGED series is ready to ride. Indian worked with Kraus Moto Custom for the one-off design and build 2025 Indian Chieftain PowerPlus for UFC World Champion Cody Garbrandt.

How Cody Garbrandt’s bike is a match

“My riding style is kind of like my fighting style,” Garbrandt says. “Everything I do in life is to the redline — pushing it to the barrier.”

Custom builder Satya Kraus designed Garbrandt’s bike to match his its new owner. “This bike is a straight street ripper. There’s no bullsh*t,” Kraus said. “No Glossy paint. There’s no fancy ‘this or that.’ It’s classy, but it’s mean and it’s all about business,” he continued.

Garbrandt’s bike alterations

Starting with the 2025 Indian Chieftain PowerPlus, Kraus built out the bike with BST forged carbon fiber wheels and a Kraus KR8 inverted front end with an Ohlins Racing suspension and Kraus billet aluminum brake calipers with the standard Indian brake rotors. The bike also sports a custom stainless steel exhaust pipe from FAB28 Industries.

Riding in a custom Saddlemen seat, Garbrandt grabs on to stainless steel moto-style bars with reiser, including a Hart Luck Kraus pull-back plate. In addition, the bike has Denalit lights, chopped saddlebags, and a custom cover embroidered with Garbrandt’s “No Love” nickname.

Kraus added that his company is working with Indian and other providers to design aftermarket product sets for Indian’s bikes.