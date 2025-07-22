 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

UFC champ Cody Garbrandt gets custom Indian bike in FORGED series finale

Indian Motorcycle and Kraus Moto team up for Cody Garbrandt custom bike

By
Cody Garbrandt custom Indian Chieftain PowerPlus motorcycle designed and built by Kraus right profile view.
IMC

The third and final custom build in this year’s Indian Motorcycle FORGED series is ready to ride. Indian worked with Kraus Moto Custom for the one-off design and build 2025 Indian Chieftain PowerPlus for UFC World Champion Cody Garbrandt.

How Cody Garbrandt’s bike is a match


Pushing the limit and finding both freedom and focus motivate Garbrandt, whose workplace entails fighting in a cage. To achieve his level of performance, Garbrandt has to be fearless and explosively aggressive.
Recommended Videos

“My riding style is kind of like my fighting style,” Garbrandt says. “Everything I do in life is to the redline — pushing it to the barrier.”

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Custom builder Satya Kraus designed Garbrandt’s bike to match his its new owner. “This bike is a straight street ripper. There’s no bullsh*t,” Kraus said. “No Glossy paint. There’s no fancy ‘this or that.’ It’s classy, but it’s mean and it’s all about business,” he continued.

Garbrandt’s bike alterations

Cody Garbrandt standing behind his KRAUS customized 2025 Indian Chieftain PowerPlus motorcycle.
IMC

Starting with the 2025 Indian Chieftain PowerPlus, Kraus built out the bike with BST forged carbon fiber wheels and a Kraus KR8 inverted front end with an Ohlins Racing suspension and Kraus billet aluminum brake calipers with the standard Indian brake rotors. The bike also sports a custom stainless steel exhaust pipe from FAB28 Industries.

Riding in a custom Saddlemen seat, Garbrandt grabs on to stainless steel moto-style bars with reiser, including a Hart Luck Kraus pull-back plate. In addition, the bike has Denalit lights, chopped saddlebags, and a custom cover embroidered with Garbrandt’s “No Love” nickname.

Cody riding his KRAUS customized 2025 Indian Chieftain PowerPlus motorcycle.
IMC

Kraus added that his company is working with Indian and other providers to design aftermarket product sets for Indian’s bikes.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Former Digital Trends Contributor
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Roland Sands built a custom Indian motorcycle for Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun
A rowdy motorcycle for the passionate Twenty One Pilots drummer
Aaron Boss, Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun, and Roland Sands with Dun's rowdy new Roland Sands Design custom Indian Scout.

Designer and bike builder Roland Sands and RSD created a custom-built motorcycle for Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun. The design project was part of Indian Motorcycle's Forged custom build program. Dun's new bike is based on the latest generation, all-new 2025 Indian Scout.
Why Roland Sands and why Josh Dun?
Josh Dun Gets His Custom Indian Scout
Roland Sands is deeply involved with custom motorcycles and motorcycle racing. His company, Roland Sands Design (RSD), doesn't work exclusively with Indian Motorcycles, but he has been involved with India's FTR flat track racer series and the new Indian Scout. Sands is also a major figure in Hooligan and Superhooligan flat track racing for amateur and advanced amateur racers.

The first two videos of Indian Motorcycle's Forged six-part series feature Sands' custom build for Dun.  The series spotlights interpretations of the new Indian Scout by three custom bike builders.

Read more
The Range Rover Sport PHEV may solve one of the brand’s biggest problems
Can a Range Rover ever be economical?
Front view of a 2025 Range Rover Sport PHEV

High-end SUVs like the 2025 Range Rover Sport PHEV are great in many ways. They handle exceptionally, the inside is usually packed with luxury features, and the British-built vehicles are immensely practical. But there are some areas where luxury vehicles like these have historically struggled. One of these areas is fuel economy.

But history is history, and at the time of writing, it’s 2025. A year in which the PHEV exists. I recently spent some time with a 2025 Range Rover Sport PHEV to see just how good its fuel economy can be. According to the EPA and Range Rover itself, the Sport PHEV has a combined (city and highway) MPG of 21 when going gas-only. The battery, when powering the vehicle alone, is capable of 55 MPGe.
Range Rover makes tracking your MPG easy

Read more
Skate icon Ryan Sheckler receives epic custom 2025 Indian Chieftain build
Ryan Sheckler rides away with custom 2025 Indian Chieftain designed by friend Twitch
Twitch designed this Indian Chieftain PowerPlus for skater Ryan Sheckler.

Freestyle motocross legend Jeremy "Twitch" Stenberg designed a custom 2025 Indian Chieftain PowerPlus bagger motorcycle that he presented to his long-time friend and skater icon Ryan Sheckler. It was part of the latest series of the Indian Motorcycle Forged custom build program.
Why Twitch designed the Chieftain PowerPlus for skater Sheckler

Friends since their pre-teen years, Twitch knew that Sheckler's passions and interests extend beyond skateboarding to include motorcycling. Twitch drew on their years of friendship to customize the Chieftain PowerPlus to appeal to Sheckler's preferences.

Read more