New Sparco X Maserati fan gear debuts at GT World Challenge Misano

Maserati debuts bold new fan collection with Sparco at Misano circuit

By
Model sitting in a car wearing clothes from the Sparco X Maserati fan collection.
Maserati

Maserati Corse, Maserati’s racing division, announced a collaboration with Spaco, a motorsport apparel and accessories company. The Sparco X Maserati fan collection is designed for Maserati racing enthusiasts to engage with the team and celebrate Maserati’s competitive racing spirit both on and off the track.

The collection launched at the GT World Challenge Europe at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli from July 17 to 20, 2025.

Why launch the Sparco X Maserati fan collection now

Two models on a racetrack viewing balcony wearing items from the Sparco X Maserati fan collection.
The Maserati GT2 successes in the GT2 European Series and the high profile of the recently launched MCXTrema track-only car for non-professionals prompted the apparel collection, which features the colors and logos of Maserati Corse.

According to Maria Conti, the new Head of Maserati Corse, “As Maserati enthusiasts are well aware, our brand was founded on the racetrack and is characterised by an intrinsic vocation for performance. With Sparco, we share a vision based on excellence, innovation and Italian style.”

The Sparco X Maserati fan collection

Model sitting in a Maserati driver seat facing the passenger side wearing clothes from the Sparco X Maserati fan collection.
Maserati

Beginning last year, Sparco and Maserati collaborated on Maserati Corse Replica and MCXtrema racing kits for drivers, including suits, helmets, shoes, gloves, and technical accessories.  Once drivers and teams were outfitted, the next step was the Sparco X Maserati fan collection.

The collection ranges from blue and white T-shirts and yellow sweatshirts to a technical softshell jacket, an ultra-resistant backpack with adjustable shoulder straps and external and internal pockets, and baseball caps. The emphasis is on partisanship, quality of materials, technical functionality, and the prestige associated with garments that bear the Made in Italy honor.

A model holding a race track checkered flag wearing a shirt and hat from the Sparco X Maserati fan collection.
Maserati
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Former Digital Trends Contributor
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…

