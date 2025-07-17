The Mustang Mach-E might be the most fun EV you can actually buy

The Mustang Mach-E has divided opinion over the last couple of years. Muscle car purists are arguably turned off by electric cars, but it uses a bit too much energy to please the environmentally conscious — and then there’s the price tag.

But there’s a chance everyone is missing the point with Ford’s electric pony car. You can still buy an actual Mustang with a Coyote V8 under the hood, so it’s not there to replace its gas-powered brother. Its 3.4-second 0-60 time isn’t particularly special compared to other EVs, so it isn’t out to set speed records. Then there’s the range, which gets 220 miles from a full charge, suggesting it’s not a road trip vehicle. However, if you spend some time driving one, it becomes pretty apparent what this vehicle is for.

EVs can sometimes be a bit boring

Let’s not kid ourselves; there are many practical reasons to buy an electric vehicle. To begin with, numerous studies have demonstrated that these vehicles are significantly more efficient than their gasoline counterparts. Then there’s the convenience aspect. While there are well-publicized cases of charging woes in major cities, a level two charger in the garage means the average commuter can get away with plugging in once or twice a week.

Recommended Videos

The safety aspect is also there. You tend to have excessive torque, and all wheel drive is common on dual-motor models. Then there’s the easy maintenance. No fluids to deal with, few moving parts to wear out, and you won’t even need to change your brake pads if you’re using the regenerative braking function properly.

But there is a big downside. EVs are a bit boring. You don’t get the vibrations gas cars give you, you’re a bit less connected to the road, the steering and acceleration feel odd, and the purr of an engine is replaced by a silly little sound that would be more at home coming out of a microwave.

The Mach-E may be an exception

The exception to the rule may be the Mach-E. For a start, it looks a lot more casual than the average sleek, futuristic EV. Ford’s effort is like a plump hatchback. It’s almost as if a Focus has hit the gym after starting a shady “supplement” routine.

Then you have its color options. Yes, you can get it in black or red, but there’s a very striking blue and what can only be described as “highlighter-pen yellow” if you’re the kind of person who wants attention.

With 470 Horsepower and over 630 lb-ft. of torque, the Mach-E has plenty of pace. In terms of driving experience, it’s not the fastest from 0-60, but everyone will feel a lot of G-force when you put your foot down. The vehicle’s balance and handling are also very impressive — so even an average driver will feel comfortable throwing it into the curves when they spot a good stretch of road.

Fun permeates every aspect of Ford’s flagship EV. They’ve even replaced sport mode with a horse-pun. It’s “Unbridled” mode in the Mach-E, and selecting it makes the throttle response far more aggressive. Slipping it into Unbridled mode also unlocks something special on certain editions of the electric ‘Stang.

RallyCross mode is a statement of intent

Picture the scene. You’re on a gravel track or dirt road, you have the Mach-E (which also happens to have the Rally package installed) in Unbridled mode, and you want to spend the afternoon sliding it around like a hooligan. Well, the good news is, you can do this pretty easily. Just enable something called “RallyCross mode” and your usually stable EV becomes an ultra-slidy drift machine.

RallyCross mode essentially alters the traction control to allow for some slippage. It also lets the back end slide out a bit when you’re going around a curve. It’s not like normal drifting; in fact, any counter steer at all will make the Mustang pull you out of your slide in no time. But it will let you slide around in the direction you’re steering, even if you’re lacking in technical ability.

It’s worth pointing out that this mode is entirely pointless beyond the fun factor, which is further proof that the Mach-E is designed with enjoyment in mind.

The entertainment stretches beyond the driving experience

The Mach-E’s generously sized infotainment screen features a number of apps that will keep you entertained. This includes a Karaoke app, which can be used while the car is in motion — though the lyrics will appear on a passenger’s phone instead of the screen itself when the car is moving. Drivers and passengers alike can also connect a controller or two to the vehicle via Bluetooth and play a number of video games on the panel.

If you don’t want to interact with anything, numerous entertainment apps are available, including YouTube, Hulu, and Netflix. The infotainment system is Android-based and that means the vehicle is essentially a 480-horsepower tablet. You can install pretty much anything you want via your Google account.

None of this is exclusive to the Mach-E, but there’s an argument that it’s all more useful in this vehicle than most others. While charging times are improving, and topping up at home is an option, there will be situations where drivers have to plug into a charging station for an hour or so. That hour goes faster when you’re watching your favorite show than it would if you were hanging around a Walmart or gas station.

All in all, this is probably the most fun you’ll have in an EV

There are better-looking EVs than the Mach-E, there are faster EVs than the Mach-E, and there are more practical EVs than the Mach-E. But overall, I would argue that you aren’t going to find anything as fun as Ford’s flagship electric car.

All of this isn’t an accident. Decisions were definitely made that drove the Mustang EV in the direction of fun, and away from everything else. But that makes it stand out in what is currently a pretty bland EV landscape.