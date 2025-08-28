Monterey Car Week spotlight: Maserati’s MCPURA and record-breaking MC12 auction

Maserati had a significant presence at Monterey Car Week 2025 this summer. The Italian luxury performance car manufacturer introduced a new halo super sports car, displayed select current models, won awards in classic car events, and set a new record auction price.

Why Monterey Car Week is such a big deal



Monterey Car Week matters in part because the United States is the most significant current market for exotic vehicles, and also because the week includes several automobile enthusiast events that are important occasions in their own right. If singly these events are annual headline generators, their cumulative impact is the world’s most remarkable assembly of automotive collectors and enthusiasts.

Maserati made a powerful statement as a brand with its presence at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, at the Pebble Beach Concours Village, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance – Concept Lawn and Competition, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance competition (for classics), and at the Hagerty Broad Arrow Jet Center Auction.

Maserati’s appearances at Monterey Car Week events