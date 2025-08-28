 Skip to main content
Monterey Car Week spotlight: Maserati’s MCPURA and record-breaking MC12 auction

Monterey Car Week 2025: Maserati celebrates heritage and future in style

By
Photographers shooting the Maserati MCPURA Cielo Concept on the lawn during Monterey Car Week 2025.
Maserati

Maserati had a significant presence at Monterey Car Week 2025 this summer. The Italian luxury performance car manufacturer introduced a new halo super sports car, displayed select current models, won awards in classic car events, and set a new record auction price.

Why Monterey Car Week is such a big deal

Maserati MCPURA Cielo Concept on the lawn during Monterey Car Week 2025.
Monterey Car Week matters in part because the United States is the most significant current market for exotic vehicles, and also because the week includes several automobile enthusiast events that are important occasions in their own right. If singly these events are annual headline generators, their cumulative impact is the world’s most remarkable assembly of automotive collectors and enthusiasts.

Maserati made a powerful statement as a brand with its presence at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, at the Pebble Beach Concours Village, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance – Concept Lawn and Competition, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance competition (for classics), and at the Hagerty Broad Arrow Jet Center Auction.

Maserati’s appearances at Monterey Car Week events

Maserati GT2 Stradale at Pebble Beach Concours village display during Monterey Car Week 2025.
Maserati
  • The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering – The Masterati MCPURA Super Sports car is the brand’s halo car, the top of the line. The MCPURA made its North American debut at The Quail in the Cielo convertible version. The MCPURA combines stunning design, lightweight components, and a powerful 621-hp, 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine.
  • Pebble Beach Concours Village – Maserati presented its customers and enthusiasts with the current model GT2 Stradale super sports car, the GranTurismo Trofeo coupe, and the Grecale Trofeo SUV.
  • Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance – Concept Lawn and Competition – The MCPURA Cielo was a centerpiece during this competition, with a unique Ai Agua Rainbow gloss color created by the Maserati Fuoriserie Customization Program.
  • Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance competition (for classics) – Competing with a wide array of classics from many brands, a 1956 Maserati 200 SI Fantuzzi Open Sports Race won several awards. Another 1956 model, a Maserati A6G 2000 Allemano Coupe, won third place in the Postwar Luxury Touring category.
  • Hagerty Broad Arrow Jet Center Auction – Scoring a record price for a modern Maserati, a 2005 Maserati MC12 Stradale went under the hammer for  $5.2 million. This car, one of just 50 produced, remains the fastest production Maserati ever built.
Maseratis on display at the Pebble Beach Concour Village during Monterey Car Week 2025.
Maserati
