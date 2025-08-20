Bentley EXP 15 concept dazzles in debut at Monterey Car Week 2025

Bentley Motors had not presented a concept car during Monterey Car Week since 2019. That changed this week when the Crewe, U.K. company introduced the EXP 15. This non-production concept incorporates design themes that will shape future models for the luxury performance brand.

Why Bentley showed the EXP 15 at Pebble Beach



Bentley debuted the EXP 15 at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, one of the several premier motor events that comprise Monterey Car Week.

Choosing Pebble Beach for the introduction was strategic, according to Robin Page, Bentley Director of Design.

“The visitors at Monterey Car Week include some of the most discerning collectors, enthusiasts and aficionados in the world, many of whom already own Bentleys,” Page said. “EXP 15 is a strong statement of intent, and it was outstanding to see the concept resplendent in the California sunshine. Feedback received from the audience at Pebble Beach will be used to inform the brand’s design evolution, as we continue the journey to design and develop the next generation of electrified Bentley grand tourers,” he continued.

EXP 15 design principles

The EXP 15 design is inspired by the 1930 Bentley Speed Six Gurney Nutting Blue Train Sportsman coupe, which was also present at the Pebble Beach event.

The five design principles applied to the EXO 15 concept’s exterior, as explained by Bentley, include:

Upright Elegance – the front fender profile

Iconic Grille – Bentley’s classic grill reimagined for electric cars

Endless Bonnet Line – visual length

Resting Beast – lines that suggest animal muscularity

Prestigious Shield – a redesigned Bentley emblem for the rear

The EXP 15 isn’t going to be available specifically, but the design elements will be included with future Bentleys with all power trains, combustion and electric.