Bentley EXP 15 concept dazzles in debut at Monterey Car Week 2025

Bentley EXP 15 Concept debut at Pebble direct front view with ocean background.
Bentley Motors had not presented a concept car during Monterey Car Week since 2019. That changed this week when the Crewe, U.K. company introduced the EXP 15. This non-production concept incorporates design themes that will shape future models for the luxury performance brand.

Why Bentley showed the EXP 15 at Pebble Beach

Bentley EXP 15 Concept debut at Pebble Beach left profile with ocean background.
Bentley debuted the EXP 15 at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, one of the several premier motor events that comprise Monterey Car Week.

Choosing Pebble Beach for the introduction was strategic, according to Robin Page, Bentley Director of Design.

“The visitors at Monterey Car Week include some of the most discerning collectors, enthusiasts and aficionados in the world, many of whom already own Bentleys,” Page said. “EXP 15 is a strong statement of intent, and it was outstanding to see the concept resplendent in the California sunshine. Feedback received from the audience at Pebble Beach will be used to inform the brand’s design evolution, as we continue the journey to design and develop the next generation of electrified  Bentley grand tourers,” he continued.

EXP 15 design principles

Bentley EXP 15 Concept debut at Pebble Beach left rear three-quarter view with 1930 Bentley Speed Six Gurney Nutting Sportsman coupe.
The EXP 15 design is inspired by the 1930 Bentley Speed Six Gurney Nutting Blue Train Sportsman coupe, which was also present at the Pebble Beach event.

The five design principles applied to the EXO 15 concept’s exterior, as explained by Bentley, include:

  • Upright Elegance – the front fender profile
  • Iconic Grille – Bentley’s classic grill reimagined for electric cars
  • Endless Bonnet Line – visual length
  • Resting Beast – lines that suggest animal muscularity
  • Prestigious Shield – a redesigned Bentley emblem for the rear

The EXP 15 isn’t going to be available specifically, but the design elements will be included with future Bentleys with all power trains, combustion and electric.

Bentley EXP 15 Concept debut at Pebble Beach right profile.
