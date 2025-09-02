Mini teams up with lifestyle brand for bold JCW collaboration

Mini has paired up with high-end lifestyle brand Deus ex Machina to produce a pair of concept cars. The one-off vehicles, which are both based on a different “John Cooper Works” version of the Mini Cooper.

One of the unique vehicles is electric, while the other is powered by a 231 horsepower engine. They also both have names, with “The Machina” referring to the ICE vehicle and the electric model being referred to as “The Skeg.” The Skeg features a yellow and silver finish which Mini claims is a nod to its “progressive take on electric mobility.” There are also some notable performance improvements, with a series of “semi-transparent fiberglass panels” dropping the vehicle’s weight by a staggering 15% while also boosting the Mini’s aerodynamics.

Despite its paint job being loud, “The Skeg” is pretty quiet — being electric. Aside from some artificial engine noise and the G-forces pushing you back into your seat, you’d never know it’s packing 258 horsepower.

The Machina is designed to be an out an out tribute to Mini’s motorsport heritage. While many may know the Cooper as a fun little city car, it’s actually got a solid racing background including a respectable rally record. The original Mini won the Monte Carlo Rally three times. Unlike its sibling, The Machina doesn’t half shout about all of this. Its central exhaust is designed to bellow out that engine sound at full volume and it sits below a rear diffuser inspired by the one on the Nordschleife thrashing Mini JCW Race Car.

The interiors have had a tweak too

Of course, it’s what’s inside that counts and this is where Ex Machina really made its mark. In addition to the red, white, and black JCW colors, the Machina features raw aluminium floor plates, a nod to those found in Deus’ custom motorcycle workshops. The Skeg seems heavily surf-themed and has Deus Collection badges throughout, along with 3D-printed elements dotting the console.

As they’re technically concept cars, you can’t buy one. But you can get your hands on something related to the vehicles. The companies’ collaboration isn’t stopping at vehicles — the MINI x Deus Ex Machina apparel collection is set to launch on September 8, 2025, at IAA in Munich.