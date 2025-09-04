Mercedes-Benz expands G-Class to include a drop-top

With no details other than a backlit silhouette teaser image, Mercedes-Benz announced the expansion of the G-Class portfolio to include a G-Class cabriolet. Mercedes promises the open-top G-Class will be available in almost every market around the world, including the U.S.

Current Mercedes-Benz G-Class models

While we await further details from the manufacturer, the best clues about the promised convertible top G-Class are the current production models. The G-wagon has maintained its appeal as much for what it symbolizes as for its features and functional capabilities. The G-Class and the Range Rover appeal to the same buyer.



There are three 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class variants sold in the U.S. The 2025 G 550 SUV, starting at $148,250, has a 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder turbocharged engine with hybrid assist. The G 550 produces up to 443 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 313 lb-ft of torque. The G 550 accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds.



The 2025 G 580 with EQ Technology SUV, which starts at $161,500, has a Permanently Excited Synchronous (PSM) powertrain with a motor at each wheel producing 579 combined horsepower and 859 combined lb-ft of torque. Zero-to-60 acceleration takes 4.6 seconds.



Starting at $186,100, the AMG G 63 SUV has a handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine with hybrid assistance. With 577 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, the G 63 can reach 60 mph from a standing stop in just 45.2 seconds.



There’s much more to the G-wagons than engine performance in luxury, comfort, and functional features, all of which will undoubtedly carry over to the cabriolet version.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class tradition

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class launched in 1979 as the GELÄNDEWAGEN as an off-road luxury vehicle with no limits to its all-terrain capability or its heights of luxury. The only thing classier than a gleaming black G-Wagon is a small fleet of matching G-Wagons. Like the large Range Rover, the G-Wagon is one of the few SUVs that doesn’t surprise onlookers when driven by a chauffeur.