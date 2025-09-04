 Skip to main content
Mercedes-Benz expands G-Class to include a drop-top

A Mercedes-Benz G-Class with an open top will be available worldwide

By
G-Class Cabriolet teaser image with faint lighted outline.
Mercedes-Benz

With no details other than a backlit silhouette teaser image, Mercedes-Benz announced the expansion of the G-Class portfolio to include a G-Class cabriolet. Mercedes promises the open-top G-Class will be available in almost every market around the world, including the U.S.

Current Mercedes-Benz G-Class models

While we await further details from the manufacturer, the best clues about the promised convertible top G-Class are the current production models. The G-wagon has maintained its appeal as much for what it symbolizes as for its features and functional capabilities. The G-Class and the Range Rover appeal to the same buyer.

There are three 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class variants sold in the U.S. The 2025 G 550 SUV, starting at $148,250, has a 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder turbocharged engine with hybrid assist. The G 550 produces up to 443 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 313 lb-ft of torque. The G 550 accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds.

The 2025 G 580 with EQ Technology SUV, which starts at $161,500, has a Permanently Excited Synchronous (PSM) powertrain with a motor at each wheel producing 579 combined horsepower and 859 combined lb-ft of torque. Zero-to-60 acceleration takes 4.6 seconds.

Starting at $186,100, the AMG G 63 SUV has a handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine with hybrid assistance. With 577 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, the G 63 can reach 60 mph from a standing stop in just 45.2 seconds.

There’s much more to the G-wagons than engine performance in luxury, comfort, and functional features, all of which will undoubtedly carry over to the cabriolet version.

2025 Mercedes AMG G 63 SUV.
2025 Mercedes AMG G 63 SUV Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz G-Class tradition

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class launched in 1979 as the GELÄNDEWAGEN as an off-road luxury vehicle with no limits to its all-terrain capability or its heights of luxury. The only thing classier than a gleaming black G-Wagon is a small fleet of matching G-Wagons. Like the large Range Rover, the G-Wagon is one of the few SUVs that doesn’t surprise onlookers when driven by a chauffeur.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Former Digital Trends Contributor
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
1954 F1 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Up for Auction at Sotheby’s: €50M+ Expected
F1 champions Fangio and Moss drove 1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R that is up for auction
1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen right rear three-quarter view.

Formula 1 collectors have a rare opportunity to bid on a historic racecar driven by two of the 20th century's greatest drivers. RM Sotheby's accepts registration from parties wishing to bid on the 1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen that F1 five-time World Champion Juan Manual Fangio drove to win the 1955 Buenos Aires Grand Prix.
Why the 1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen is so special

The W 196 R was the Mercedes-Benz car built for Grand Prix racing when the company returned to racing after World War II. The car's success in the 1955 season design demonstrated the company's resources and readiness to dominate. Different bodywork was used in different races. For example, when Fangio drove the car in Buenos Aires, it had an open-wheel body.

Read more
This is how much the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 will cost
AMG GT 43 gets pricing for 2025
MB AMG GT 43

Some cars are just instant home runs. When Mercedes-AMG debuted the first AMG GT back in 2014, you didn't have to be a car fanatic to appreciate the stunning good looks or throaty exhaust rumble of the newest member of the always fun Grand Touring market. Fast-forward a little more than a decade, and although we first got to lay eyes on the 2025 AMG GT 43 in March of this year, it was not until recently that pricing was made available to the drooling public.
The 2025 AMG GT 43 will start at $105,900

Despite being considered the "entry-level" model of the AMG GT lineup, the GT 43 has a starting price of $105,900, which does not include any destination or delivery fees.

Read more
Alpine F1 team will use Mercedes power units and gearboxes starting in 2026
With the new agreement, Alpine will be power unit customers, no longer potential suppliers to other teams.
Alpine and Mercedes-AMG F1 race cars.

After Renault's Alpine announced the decision to cease making engines for F1 race cars after 2025, that left open the question of where Alpine's F1 team would turn to source their engines. We now know the answer. Beginning in the 2026 season, Mercedes will supply the power units for Alpine's F1 race car. Mercedes will also supply the gearboxes used in the cars in 2026. The agreement to use Mercedes power units lasts through 2030, but Alpine plans to build and use their own gearbox starting in 2027.
Why Alpine's decision is a big deal
When Alpine disclosed it would cease building engines for F1 cars, it was a sea change for the manufacturer. Alpine and parent company Renault have historically been engine suppliers, providing engines to their F1 team and other teams. With the new agreement, Alpine will be power unit customers, no longer potential suppliers to other teams.
What the power unit supply deal means
The 2025 season will be the last season for the current power units. In 2026, F1 race cars and power units will be subject to next-generation FIA F1 rules and regulations. The new power units will have internal combustion engines that run on 100% biofuels and will use battery power more than the current power units.

Alpine will continue to build F1 engines at its Viry-Chatillon, France division through the end of the 2025 season, after which it will be re-purposed to Hypertech Alpine. Alpine's Enstone, UK division will continue to focus on the F1 race car's chassis.

Read more