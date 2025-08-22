 Skip to main content
Ducati unveils 2025 Scrambler Full Throttle with bold black and bronze livery

2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle brings aggressive look and premium features

By
Rider with helmet approaching a 2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle.
Ducati

The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle accents aggressiveness with style in a go-anywhere bike that will prompt you to conquer desert trails and compete in flat track romps, all the while sporting visual reminders of its heritage. The Full Throttle variant bears the number 62 in a stylized racing bike number plate. Highlighting its dual versatility, Ducati refers to the model as a street tracker.

The Full Throttle variant was first introduced in late October 2024, along with the Icon, Icon Dark, Nightshift, and Ducati 10th Anniversario Rizoma Edition. Now, however, the bike is available at dealerships.

2025 Ducati Scrambler heritage

2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle right front three quarter view.
Ducati

Unlike Ducati’s big iron road racing and track-bred superbikes, the Scrambler lineup offers relatively modest engine power. Scramblers focus on all-terrain riding capability. Long-travel suspensions, raised exhaust, high ground clearance, aggressive tires, and rider geometry comfortable for hours-long adventures shape the scrambler blueprint.

2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle gas tank graphics.
Ducati

2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle specs

2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle front wheel suspension. brake and undercarriage.
Ducati

Powered by an 803 cc L-twin Desmodromic air-cooled engine, the Full Throttle produces 73 horsepower at 8,250 rpm and 48.1 pound-feet of torque at 7,000 rpm. It has a 6-speed transmission with a slipper clutch and the Ducati Quick Shift option as standard with this model.

Styled with black and bronze color body works, the Full Throttle model has a lowered handlebar with variable sections, a short front mudguard and no mudguard at all in the rear, a choice Ducati claims to “enhance the Tracker sourl of the Full Throttle.”

The bike also has a Termignoni silencer, Ducati Performance LED indicators, Ride-by-wire, Riding modes, and cornering ABS.

2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle dashboard display and handlebar controls.
Ducati

The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle is available at U.S. dealerships starting from $12,395.

