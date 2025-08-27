Cadillac F1 team signs veteran drivers Perez and Bottas for 2026

As the 2025 Formula 1 racing schedule nears the end of a three-week summer break, the Cadillac F1 team announced it signed veteran drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas for its inaugural 2026 season.

Cadillac’s announcement ends months of speculation about whether the American brand would begin its F1 role with young drivers starting their F1 careers with the new team or look to more seasoned drivers that could help the team with their experience and wisdom.

The other big question was if Cadillac would sign, or even find, one or two U.S. drivers for the team. Perez is Mexican, and Bottas is Finnish, so that issue is also resolved.

Why Cadillac chose Bottas and Perez



“Signing two very experienced racers like Bottas and Checo is a bold signal of intent,” said Team Principal Graeme Lowdon. “They’ve seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula. But more importantly, they understand what it means to help build a team. Their leadership, feedback, race-hardened instincts and of course their speed will be invaluable as we bring this team to life

Bottas and Perez F1 careers, so far

Both drivers are known for their commitment to their teams and their role in communicating with team engineers and crew in the surgically precise, highly competitive F1 series.

Sergio Perez started his F1 career in 2011. He started in 281 races, won six times, and has had 39 F1 victors’ podium appearances, three pole positions, and 12 fastest laps, finishing second in the 2023 F1 World Drivers’ Championship.

Valtteri Bottas began F1 racing in 2013. He started 246 races, won ten, had 67 podiums, 20 pole positions, and 19 fastest laps. Bottas finished in second place in the 2019 and 2020 championships.