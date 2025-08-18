Bentley presents ombre by Mulliner, a 56-hour handcrafted paint fade

Bentley Motors introduced a new hand-painted Ombre paint option on a new Bentley Continental GT Speed during Monterey Car Week at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.

Following the debut of the commissionable paint treatment on a customer’s vehicle, Bentley has also announced that three paint fades, each with two curated colors, are now available via special order through the company’s worldwide dealer network.

Why a two-tone paint job is significant

Strictly a by-order-only option on Bentley automobiles via Mulliner, Bentley’s bespoke division, the Ombre by Mulliner paint treatment creates one-of-a-kind vehicles due to the necessary process in its creation.

This technique transitions from one color, in the case of the first vehicle, from Topaz in the front to Windsor Blue in the rear. The exterior paint finish involved two paint technicians at Bentley’s Dream Factory in Crewe, England, who spent 56 hours to accomplish the final result.

The Mulliner Bespoke Studio created the corresponding interior treatment.

The Ombre by Mulliner process

After initially spraying the car front and rear with the two colors, the technicians mix the tints and apply them in stages. The ombre effect requires the correct pairing of paint colors, and the technicians observing how each color behaves as additional coats are applied and as they dry. Because the paint colors react differently, a uniformly gradual transition requires time and skilled attention.