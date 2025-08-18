 Skip to main content
Bentley presents ombre by Mulliner, a 56-hour handcrafted paint fade

Bentley’s paint finish so complex it takes over two days to apply

Bentley Ombre by Mulliner left profile view parked on asphalt by the sea.
Bentley

Bentley Motors introduced a new hand-painted Ombre paint option on a new Bentley Continental GT Speed during Monterey Car Week at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.

Following the debut of the commissionable paint treatment on a customer’s vehicle, Bentley has also announced that three paint fades, each with two curated colors, are now available via special order through the company’s worldwide dealer network.

Why a two-tone paint job is significant

Bentley Ombre by Mulliner left front three quarter view parked on asphalt by the sea.
Bentley

Strictly a by-order-only option on Bentley automobiles via Mulliner, Bentley’s bespoke division, the Ombre by Mulliner paint treatment creates one-of-a-kind vehicles due to the necessary process in its creation.

This technique transitions from one color, in the case of the first vehicle, from Topaz in the front to Windsor Blue in the rear. The exterior paint finish involved two paint technicians at Bentley’s Dream Factory in Crewe, England, who spent 56 hours to accomplish the final result.

Bentley Ombre by Mulliner has different color front and back seats.
Bentley

The Mulliner Bespoke Studio created the corresponding interior treatment.

The Ombre by Mulliner process

After initially spraying the car front and rear with the two colors, the technicians mix the tints and apply them in stages. The ombre effect requires the correct pairing of paint colors, and the technicians observing how each color behaves as additional coats are applied and as they dry. Because the paint colors react differently, a uniformly gradual transition requires time and skilled attention.

The Bentley Speed Ombre by Mulliner was first shown at The Quail.
Bentley introduced the Ombre by Mulliner paint design at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car Week. Bentley
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Former Digital Trends Contributor
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
