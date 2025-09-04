 Skip to main content
This high-tech Hawaiian bus tour takes families on a VR journey through legend and nature

See Hawaii like never before

XploreRide
XploreRide

A new attraction is rolling through Honolulu, and it’s unlike anything families have seen before. Called XploreRide, this first-of-its-kind experience combines extended reality with cultural storytelling aboard a moving, zero-emission bus. Officially launched this month, the immersive sightseeing tour invites families to see Hawai‘i in a whole new way.

Tourism leaders say experiences like XploreRide represent the future of travel: eco-friendly, tech-driven, and designed to be family-friendly and culturally enriching. Guests board an electric bus, don VR headsets, and are guided by the voice of an ‘Aumākua, a Hawaiian ancestral spirit, through 360° adventures that merge real-world views of Waikīkī and Diamond Head with vivid layers of virtual reality. 

A journey through nature, culture, and legend

XploreRide
XploreRide

Step aboard, and the tour plunges guests into the heart of a hidden underwater city drawn from Hawaiian legend. Guided by the mystical guardian spirit ‘Aumākua, families come face-to-face with shimmering marine life, explore coral reefs and ancient volcanoes, and unlock glowing Mana Stones that reveal the islands’ deep spiritual energy.

Alongside the immersive visuals, the experience doubles as a moving tour of Honolulu’s most iconic spots, including Waikīkī Beach and Diamond Head. The result is a one-of-a-kind blend of sightseeing and storytelling.

The tour lasts 45 minutes and is open to ages 7 and up, with space for up to 40 passengers per ride. Departures meet at T Galleria by DFS, Royal Hawaiian Avenue Entrance, and tickets start at $36 for kids and $51 for adults.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
