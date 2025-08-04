Sleep is the new status symbol—and luxury travelers are taking note

Like many travelers, I’ve spent vacations racing from one attraction to the next, determined to pack every moment with sightseeing, shopping, and late-night dinners. My step count soars, my camera roll overflows, and by the time I return home, I’m somehow more exhausted than when I left. Sound familiar?

While those jam-packed trips have their place, there’s a new kind of vacation gaining serious buzz, and it’s all about doing… well, less. Welcome to the world of sleep tourism, a travel trend where getting better sleep isn’t just a perk, it’s the entire point of the trip. Instead of returning home in need of another vacation, sleep tourism invites you to actually rest, recharge, and return feeling like the best version of yourself.

To get to the bottom of this restful revolution, I dove into everything sleep tourism has to offer and chatted with Torunn Tronsvang of Up Norway, a leader in crafting experiences that help travelers reset. We talked about Norway as a top sleep tourism destination, how to embrace sleep tourism after your trip, and the future of the trend.

What is sleep tourism?

At its core, sleep tourism is exactly what it sounds like – travel focused primarily on improving or indulging in rest and sleep. Rather than jamming schedules with nonstop excursions, sleep tourism flips the script, inviting travelers to slow down and recharge. Whether it’s through specially designed hotel rooms, serene natural environments, or curated retreats, the goal is to help people get better sleep and come home feeling truly restored.

So why now? In a word: burnout.

According to SHRM’s Employee Mental Health in 2024 Research Series, 44 percent of 1,405 U.S. employees surveyed reported feeling burned out at work. And it’s not just mental strain. HealthGuide reports that 32.8 percent of adults don’t get the recommended amount of sleep. Globally, sleep deprivation is considered a public health epidemic. With more people hitting their breaking point, vacations that prioritize well-being over whirlwind sightseeing are striking a much-needed chord.

Hotels and resorts are taking note. Around the world, properties are evolving to meet this demand with sleep retreats, tech-enhanced rooms, circadian lighting, and even sleep-inducing menus. Some offer consultations with sleep experts, while others outfit rooms with blackout curtains, white noise machines, and mattresses designed with input from sleep scientists.

According to Torunn Tronsvang of Up Norway, this is about more than rest, it’s about redefining what we value when we travel.

“Sleep tourism is just the beginning of a broader redefinition of luxury travel, one that centers on well-being, not just seeing a new destination,” says Tronsvang. “Today’s discerning travelers are seeking purposeful transformation and meaningful experiences, not just indulgence, and sleep is fundamental to that.”

Who is sleep tourism for?

In short? Pretty much everyone.

Sleep tourism appeals to a wide range of travelers, from overworked professionals desperate to unplug to stressed-out parents in need of some quiet time to wellness seekers chasing balance and better habits.

“Lives are moving faster than ever, days are packed, screens are always on, and even sleep is tracked and analyzed, which adds pressure instead of rest,” says Tronsvang. “At Up Norway, we see more travelers seeking not just adventure or bucket-list experiences, but restoration. A good night’s sleep is becoming a luxury, and many are craving the kind of deep rest that modern life has made harder to achieve.”

The science of sleep travel

Sleep isn’t just about feeling rested, it’s a cornerstone of overall health. Poor sleep has been linked to everything from anxiety and depression to heart disease, weakened immunity, and reduced cognitive function. According to SleepFoundation.org, mental health and sleep are deeply connected: quality sleep supports emotional stability and decision-making, while sleep deprivation can exacerbate existing mental health issues and even trigger new ones. It’s a vicious cycle that can be hard to break.

Ironically, travel can either make things worse or offer a much-needed reset. Jet lag, unfamiliar beds, and packed itineraries can seriously mess with your sleep. But when thoughtfully designed, a travel experience can also be the perfect remedy, helping the body and mind unwind, recalibrate, and build better rest habits.

Destinations focused on rest are going all in on science-backed features. Think experiences including sleep tracking, guided meditation, breathwork, sensory isolation pods, circadian lighting, and expert-led programs designed to teach better sleep hygiene. Some retreats even offer personalized coaching with sleep specialists, while others focus on calming rituals like forest bathing or sound therapy.

Norway: a dreamy sleep destination

When it comes to sleep tourism, few places tick all the right boxes quite like Norway. Norway is quickly becoming a dream destination for travelers looking to unwind in the most literal sense, offering peaceful landscapes, a wellness-focused culture, and a growing number of sleep-centric travel experiences.

“Norway’s environment is inherently conducive to rest: clean air, low light pollution due to the fact that people and communities are spread all over the vast country, expansive wilderness, and a cultural embrace of stillness and solitude,” says Tronsvang.

Unlike more crowded tourist destinations, Norway offers space, both physical and mental, to slow down. And now, thanks to companies like Up Norway, it’s easier than ever to plan a restorative trip designed around sleep. These thoughtfully curated experiences don’t just suggest rest, they prioritize it.

“At Up Norway we partner with off-grid properties, traditional Norwegian saunas, and even sleep experts to create itineraries where rest is prioritized. For example, a guest may begin in Oslo with a sleep consultation at Sommerro House, then travel north-east for forest bathing at PAN Treetop Cabins, and end their journey under the stars in the Arctic wilderness.”

Embracing ‘friluftsliv’

Norway’s sleep tourism movement comes as no surprise due to the country’s deep connection to nature through ‘friluftsliv,’ (pronounced FREE-loofts-leave), which translates to “life in the free air.” It’s a lifestyle deeply rooted in spending time outdoors, regardless of the season or weather, as a way to restore the body and soul.

Coined by famed playwright Henrik Ibsen in the 1850s, ‘friluftsliv’ reflects the long-standing Norwegian belief that nature is not just scenery, but medicine. That mindset makes Norway especially suited for sleep tourism.

“Norwegians have long relied on nature as a source of healing and grounding. There’s a cultural respect for silence, seasonal slowness and changes, and deep connection to the land, all of which are sleep-supportive,” says Tronsvang.

The country’s shifting seasons also play a role in resetting internal rhythms. “At Up Norway we use Norway’s rhythms, such as the midnight sun and polar nights, not as challenges, but as natural tools to recalibrate the mind and body. The changes in light, temperatures and weather through the year, stimulates different types of behaviors, activities and pace of life.”

When you combine ‘friluftsliv’ with Norway’s commitment to eco-friendly travel, the result is an ideal environment for rest.

Other countries are embracing sleep tourism

While Norway may be leading the charge, sleep tourism is gaining momentum around the globe. Sweden, a neighbor to Norway, is also home to several sleep-focused retreats designed to enhance relaxation and recovery.

In New York, the Equinox Hotel offers The Art + Science of Sleep, a program that incorporates sound, movement, and breath-work techniques to help guests align their internal clocks. Over in Big Sur, California, Post Ranch Inn provides the Post Ranch Sleep Program, where guests can unwind in a room without distractions like TVs or alarm clocks, all while sinking into a bed designed for ultimate comfort.

Other countries jumping on the sleep tourism bandwagon include Japan, Switzerland, the Maldives, and Greece, all offering their own unique experiences aimed at improving sleep quality for travelers.

Implementing sleep tourism beyond your trip

The beauty of sleep tourism is that the restorative benefits don’t have to end when you return home. Many practices learned during a sleep-focused getaway can be easily integrated into your everyday life to improve your overall sleep quality.

As Tronsvang explains, “Some practical takeaways include practicing digital detox before bed such as putting your phone in a separate room and exchanging scrolling with reflection, recreating the sauna-and-cold-plunge routine at home by simply showering in hot and cold water interchangeably (known to enhance melatonin production and reset the nervous system), and sleeping with windows open to allow fresh air in. Many guests are also inspired to re-create elements of the Norwegian ‘kos’ lifestyle: cozying up under high-quality wool blankets, diffusing forest-scented oils, or simply spending more time outdoors during daylight.”

By adopting these simple habits, you can bring the essence of sleep tourism into your daily routine, making rest and relaxation a priority no matter where you are.

The future of sleep tourism

So, is sleep tourism just a fad or is it here to stay? According to Torunn Tronsvang, it’s definitely the latter. As she points out, “Globally, we expect to see more destinations experimenting with rest-focused hospitality. At Up Norway, we’re already exploring the next frontier of sleep tourism: combining ancient Nordic traditions, such as storytelling by the fire and seasonal fasting, with modern sleep science and design. And with growing interest in solar eclipses, dark-sky viewing, and digital detoxing, we believe Norway’s tranquil, star-lit landscapes will only become more relevant.”

With an increasing demand for peaceful, restorative travel experiences, it’s clear that sleep tourism is becoming a permanent part of the hospitality industry. As more travelers seek relaxation over constant activity, sleep tourism will only continue to grow and evolve, offering deeper rest and more personalized experiences designed to nurture both body and mind.