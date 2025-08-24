 Skip to main content
Explore Thailand in five-star comfort on the new Blue Jasmine train

Explore the Thai countryside by luxury train

DTH Travel
Thailand is raising the bar for rail travel with the debut of The Blue Jasmine, a new luxury train set to launch later this year. Designed to reimagine the country’s sleeper network, the nine-night journey will take passengers from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, weaving through lush countryside and five provinces along the way.

With curated stops in Ayutthaya, Uthai Thani, Sukhothai, and Chiang Mai, travelers will experience some of the country’s best scenery, all from the comfort of a rolling five-star retreat.

What to expect onboard 

DTH Travel
DTH Travel

Travelers boarding The Blue Jasmine can expect a one-of-a-kind journey blending old-world rail charm with modern luxury. Now operated by DTH Travel, the charter train has an intriguing history: it was originally built in the 1960s as a Japanese sleeper train before being reimagined for Thailand’s rail network. Today, its 10 carriages have been carefully restored and upgraded to create a boutique hotel-on-wheels experience.

The train accommodates just 37 passengers across three categories of private cabins: classic, premium, and premium suites. Each offers its own level of comfort and amenities, ensuring an intimate atmosphere. Beyond the cabins, communal spaces provide settings for dining, socializing, and relaxing as the Thai countryside unfolds outside the window.

The itinerary itself is just as appealing as the onboard experience. Guests will enjoy curated excursions designed to immerse them in Thai culture and history, from tuk-tuk rides through Bangkok’s famous temples to hands-on pottery workshops in Sukhothai. In Chiang Mai, travelers will visit an elephant sanctuary, offering a chance to connect with Thailand’s wildlife in a sustainable way.

The Blue Jasmine’s maiden voyage departs on November 16, 2025, with additional departures scheduled throughout 2026 in January, February, March, July, November, and December. 

The journey is all-inclusive, covering hotels, excursions, most meals, and transfers. Prices start at 245,000 Thai baht (approximately $7,500 USD).

